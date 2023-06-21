X

Jimmy John’s opens new location in Kettering

Jimmy John’s new location at 3027 Wilmington Pike in Kettering is now open.

“This will be our first of five new stores in the Dayton area,” said Jason Gentry, director of operations for the Dayton market. “Our team is excited to have another drive-thru location and be able to serve even more customers in the Dayton area.”

The 1,208-square-foot Jimmy John’s building previously housed Siam Pad Thai, an Asian restaurant that closed its doors in 2018. Siam Pad Thai reopened as Massaman Thai Cuisine in 2020 at 467 Patterson Road in Dayton.

Construction on the sandwich shop began in March. Gentry plans to hire 20 employees.

“We are excited to welcome Jimmy John’s to Kettering,” stated Tom Robillard, planning and development director with the city of Kettering. “We are happy to see a restaurant breathe new life into a vacant location offering more options for residents and visitors.”

Jimmy John’s, based in Charleston, Illinois, first opened in 1983. Known for being “Freaky Fast” and “Freaky Fresh” the chain now has over 2,600 locations across 43 states.

The owners are participating in the City of Kettering Wilmington Pike Site and Facade Improvement Program where Kettering will pay half the cost of exterior site and facade improvements up to $25,000, Robillard said. This grant program is available to business properties on Wilmington Pike between Woodman Drive and Forrer Road.

“Jimmy John’s will be successful in that location with the strong traffic counts on Wilmington Pike coupled with Jimmy John’s great reputation in the food service industry,” said Amy Schrimpf, economic development manager with the city of Kettering.

Other nearby Jimmy John’s locations include 6226 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, 6252 Wilmington Pike Suite A1 in Dayton, 4396 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, and 2325 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton.

The Kettering location is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with dine-in, pick-up or delivery options.

