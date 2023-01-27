X
John Legend shares photo with newborn daughter

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
34 minutes ago

Springfield native John Legend shared a photo with his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, on Instagram Jan. 26.

He captioned the photo, “Our new love.” Legend and wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed the baby into their family earlier this month.

On Jan. 20, Teigen posted a photo of their other two children, Luna and Miles, holding the newborn with the caption, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love...”

According to People Magazine, Legend shared Jan. 13 during a private concert that he and his wife welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

Legend’s daughter shares the same middle name as his late grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens. She passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, just a few days from her 91st birthday.

