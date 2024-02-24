Jonathan Richman: Modern minimalist with contrarian streak

Richman dropped the Modern Lovers moniker in the late 1980s and started working under his own name. He went on to create highly regarded solo albums like “I, Jonathan” (1992), “I’m So Confused” (1998) and “Because Her Beauty Is Raw and Wild” (2008). Since 2016, projects like the album, “SA,” and the EP, “Cold Pizza and Other Hot Stuff,” have been released by Cleveland-based Blue Arrow Records.

Blue Arrow has been offering Richman’s albums and EPs physically while limiting the online options to a Bandcamp page rather than traditional streaming platforms. Bandcamp was also the place for “Just A Spark, On Journey From Dark,” a 12 episode-series of musical performances, poetry, interviews and more from Richman.

The biggest brush with the mainstream for Richman was alongside Larkins in an appearance as the onscreen narrator for the 1998 hit comedy film, “There’s Something About Mary,” starring Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz and Matt Damon.

Larkins, who has played with Giant Sand, Naked Prey, Yard Trauma and others, has been backing Richman on drums for more than 30 years. In recent years, Richman has been working in the studio again with his old bandmate Jerry Harrison.

Richman, who does not own a computer or cell phone, answered these questions through the mail. He was not very forthcoming with thoughts on his music but was more than happy to discuss his work in masonry.

Q: You’ve been working with Tommy Larkins for a long time. What makes that relationship so enduring?

A: We play good together, and we get along.

Q: For the past several years you have been releasing music on Bandcamp rather than on major streaming platforms. What led to that decision and how is that working out for you?

A: I don’t release stuff. Blue Arrow makes decisions about things like this.

Q: Is it true you aren’t playing your old material on stage right now? If so, what can the audience expect on this stop into Yellow Springs, Ohio?

A: We don’t use a set list. We just play. Every night might be different.

Q: What has it been like working in the studio with Jerry Harrison again over the past several projects?

A: Great! We have even more in common musically now than we did then.

Q: The “Yatasamaroun EP” was released to Bandcamp on March 2, 2023. What can you tell us about your plans for the next release?

A: We’ll probably record again in spring.

Q: How did you get into masonry work and what do you like most about it?

A: I apprenticed in the mid-’90s to an expert. I love all aspects to it. I work alone usually. I mix my mortar in the wheelbarrow and may use one cement or another in my mix depending on the use. Also, I vary how much sand to cement, what types of sand and how wet I’ll make it depending on if it’s stone or brick, what the humidity in the air is like and if the mix needs to resist high heat or not. All this stuff is fun for me. I usually dig my own foundations too. And move the big stones around for maximum strength. Some foundations will be just stone with no mortar. Others might have a concrete layer in there for different reasons. Making the arches out of brick, which will form the barrel-vault as per designs for these ovens, is also very satisfying. Planning, lifting, etc. All good.

Q: You are known for making pizza ovens. What’s your favorite pizza toppings?

A: Bread ovens actually. They are heavier than pizza ovens because you need much more thermal mass and much more insulation. You can also use them to bake pizza. In which case, my favorite style is the traditional toppings.

Q: “Just A Spark On Journey From Dark” was a really interesting project. What was the best and worst part of that? And do plan to revisit this concept?

A: Thank you! I’m glad people liked these episodes. Since the making of them only involved making music, there were no ‘worst’ parts of it. Maybe we’ll do some more episodes. Not sure right now.

