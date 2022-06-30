June restaurant news: 8 open, 5 close, 15 coming soon, others getting new owners

- The Wellington Grille closes after 24 years

Combined Shape Caption Mary Miller, who owned The Wellington Grille with her brother, Ray, closed the restaurant on Tuesday, June 21. JIM WITMER / STAFF Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer Combined Shape Caption Mary Miller, who owned The Wellington Grille with her brother, Ray, closed the restaurant on Tuesday, June 21. JIM WITMER / STAFF Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

The Wellington Grille, located at 2450 Dayton-Xenia Road, has been serving the community since 1998. The restaurant’s last day of operation was Tuesday, June 21.

Mary Miller, who owned the restaurant with her brother, Ray, said she decided it was time to close the restaurant because she is 81 years old and has been dealing with staffing shortages since the coronavirus pandemic. On top of a worker shortage, Miller said they have also had to deal with food shortages and price increases.

She said her guests and employees make owning a restaurant “worthwhile.” Over the years, she has enjoyed staying in contact with her former employees and watching them get married and have their own families.

Miller said on behalf of herself, brother and all of her staff, she wanted to express how much they appreciate the community’s loyalty.

Miller and her family continue to own and operate Harrison’s in Tipp City and the Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook.

- Christopher’s Restaurant closes after 31 years, hopes to find new location in area

Combined Shape Caption Christopher’s Restaurant, located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease with their landlord, according to a letter the owners posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Christopher’s Restaurant, located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease with their landlord, according to a letter the owners posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. CONTRIBUTED

Christopher’s Restaurant, located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease with their landlord, according to a letter the owners posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We have been diligently working to find a new location to allow us to reopen the restaurant for dining - and even thought we had found the perfect one! Bigger, nicer, newer, outdoor patio, everything we wanted. But as we are all experiencing today, significant premiums in construction and renovation costs, extended lead times on equipment from the global supply chain challenges, record high inflation and gas prices, continually rising food costs, and local labor shortages make justifying the investment needed for immediate relocation nearly impossible,” the letter said.

The owners, Dave and Erika Krites, said they are not giving up as they look to find a new location.

Dave told Dayton.com they have two properties in mind, one that they would buy and the other that they would lease, but talks are still in the early stages. He said when they find a new location it will be in the Kettering area.

- Gyro Delight closes after 6 years on Wilmington Pike

Combined Shape Caption Gyro Delight, located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza in Sugarcreek Twp. offered 50 percent off its menu before closing, said owner Muhanad Khaled. MARK FISHER/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Gyro Delight, located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza in Sugarcreek Twp. offered 50 percent off its menu before closing, said owner Muhanad Khaled. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Gyro Delight, located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza in Sugarcreek Twp. offered 50 percent off its menu before closing, said owner Muhanad Khaled.

He said he hopes he will find a new location to reopen.

The lease for the 3,000-square-foot restaurant expired at the end of October 2021 but he was allowed to remain in the building for several more months, Khaled said.

He said he is sad to close his doors because he has become close to his customers and employees over the years.

- Rye Toast closes in Miamisburg due to rise in cost of goods

Combined Shape Caption Chef Tom Tiner, owner of the Rye Toast Diner in Miamisburg, shows off his 1\3 lb. sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressig on griddled rye toast. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit: Combined Shape Caption Chef Tom Tiner, owner of the Rye Toast Diner in Miamisburg, shows off his 1\3 lb. sliced corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressig on griddled rye toast. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Rye Toast, a Miamisburg diner known for their homemade breakfast and lunch that included several authentic Tex-Mex offerings, has permanently closed due to the rise in the cost of goods, the restaurant said in a post on their Facebook page.

“Well it is with a heavy heart that I must inform everyone that due to the rise in the cost of goods we are permanently closed as of today 6/9/22! I am very saddened by this and it has been an awesome time getting to know so many wonderful people,” the post said.

Explore Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods

Chef Tom Tiner of Butler County opened Rye Toast, located at 1015 S. Main Street, in April 2021 after 36 years in the food service industry.

- 416 Diner in the Oregon District closes after 5 years

Combined Shape Caption 416 Diner, owned by Guy Fragmin, announced its closure in early June on its website and on social media. Combined Shape Caption 416 Diner, owned by Guy Fragmin, announced its closure in early June on its website and on social media.

416 Diner, owned by Guy Fragmin, announced its closure in early June on its website and on social media.

“We have shared many amazing meals and memories and hope to continue the tradition of great food and service in the near future,” Fragmin wrote.

No reason was given to why he was closing the diner. The diner was previously located on E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District.

OWNER NEWS

- Thai 9 for sale in the Oregon District

Combined Shape Caption Singapore Noodles from Thai 9. Photo by Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Singapore Noodles from Thai 9. Photo by Alexis Larsen

Thai 9, an Oregon District staple, is up for sale after 19 years. Rob Strong, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Nongyaw, told Dayton.com they are ready to retire.

“It’s just time,” Strong said. “We want to retire and travel some more.”

Strong said he and his wife had been thinking about retiring the last few years, but they wanted to make sure their business survived the coronavirus pandemic before they put it on the market.

The 9,718 square-foot restaurant that sits on about 0.2 acres is for sale for $3.3 million. This includes the sale of the business, building, land, furniture, fixtures, equipment and a D5 liquor license with Sunday sales, according to the listing on LoopNet.

- Angie’s Firehouse Tavern for sale in Dayton

Combined Shape Caption Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, a neighborhood restaurant that was brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain, is for sale. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, a neighborhood restaurant that was brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain, is for sale. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A neighborhood restaurant brought back to life in 2010 by a retired Dayton fire captain is up for sale.

Patrick Reed, owner of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton, said he decided it was time for him to sell the restaurant after dealing with staffing shortages, price increases due to inflation and utility and insurance bills doubling.

“I’m getting tired,” Reed said. “This is my 12th year and I need to pass it down to somebody who is younger, energetic and has some creative ideas to boost business.”

Explore Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

The neighborhood-friendly restaurant where everybody knows everybody has been a spot for decades where generations of families could come to get a home-cooked meal.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue, is up for sale for $475,000. The restaurant is considered a Dayton historic landmark. The turn-key property includes the building, equipment, recipes and most of the memorabilia inside. The new owner will also receive a 1970 Pirsch Firetruck they can use to advertise the restaurant.

- The Oakwood Club sold after 60 years of being independently owned

Combined Shape Caption The Oakwood Club, located at 2414 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood, was purchased by The One Esca Group, a restaurant management group based in Dallas, Texas. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT Combined Shape Caption The Oakwood Club, located at 2414 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood, was purchased by The One Esca Group, a restaurant management group based in Dallas, Texas. Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The Oakwood Club, located at 2414 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood, was purchased by The One Esca Group, a restaurant management group based in Dallas, Texas, on June 10.

“When I visited The Oakwood Club for the first time, I absolutely fell in love with the restaurant and the people. Now, as the new owner, I am so proud to be a small part of the continuation of this legacy that has spanned more than half a century in the Dayton community,” Michael Kim, the president of The One Esca Group said.

Explore Longtime Oakwood restaurant sold after 60 years

The One Esca Group also owns Corner Kitchen and Spaghetti Warehouse.

“While the ownership has changed, everything else will remain the same. Our commitment to the values that have resonated with our customers continues. Providing an outstanding customer experience founded on high-quality service and culinary excellence will go unchanged,” John Minoughan, the general manager of The Oakwood Club, told Dayton.com in a statement.

- The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs sold to a local restauranteur

Combined Shape Caption The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs has been sold to local restauranteur, Miguel Espinosa. Photo from The Greene Canteen Facebook page Combined Shape Caption The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs has been sold to local restauranteur, Miguel Espinosa. Photo from The Greene Canteen Facebook page

The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs has been sold to a local restauranteur as the current owners have decided to close their doors at the end of this month, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We’ve decided to sell The Greene Canteen so we can focus on our personal health and happiness,” the post said. “Local restauranteur, Miguel Espinosa, has purchased The Greene Canteen. While his vision will be a little different, you will see some similar menu items and familiar faces. Miguel intends to keep all team members of The Greene Canteen.”

Explore Yellow Springs restaurant sold to local restauranteur

The last day of operation for The Greene Canteen will be Thursday, June 30.

The cafe-style restaurant, located at 134 Dayton Street, focused on “clean foods” such as salads, juices and smoothies, along with a sandwich menu and baked goods.

Brittany and Tim Baum opened the restaurant in April 2019 because they felt that there was a need for clean foods and drinks in the village.

- Hollywood Gaming purchases Zombie Dogz

Combined Shape Caption Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Zombie Dogz is now located at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway's new Sunset Patio Bar. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Zombie Dogz, a popular, longtime Dayton food truck known for its gourmet hot dogs is staying in the Miami Valley after Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway purchased it earlier this year and began operations in May.

“Zombie Dogz was an extremely popular Dayton favorite in food trucks. The cult following that it has as well as the tie to old Hollywood horror movies, made it an easy decision,” Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming said. “Also, we didn’t want to see the truck close or leave the area, so we thought it was a win-win situation.”

Explore Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

Woffindale told Dayton.com that Hollywood Gaming had been looking to partner with a “popular local food favorite” when they contacted Dave VanArtsdalen, the previous owner of Zombie Dogz. She said they hit it off right away.

“We were really impressed with what he had built and wanted to be a part of it,” Woffindale said. “The timing was right and everything worked out to keep Zombie Dogz in the Dayton community.”

Zombie Dogz is now located in the casino’s new outdoor space, Sunset Patio Bar. It is open 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

NEW RESTAURANTS

- Mode X Tequila Bistro opens at The Greene

Combined Shape Caption Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, held its grand opening earlier this month.

“This is the result of over two years of development and hard work. After extensive renovations and accomplishing so many things along the way, this moment is very special,” Brian Andzik, co-owner of Mode X Tequila Bistro said. “Being locally owned and operated makes it an even more extraordinary accomplishment and we are so proud of what we have created. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Oscar Rodriguez, the general manager and co-owner of Mode X Tequila Bistro, is from Mexico. He created the menu from scratch. Rodriguez previously told Dayton.com their authentic, classic recipes are elevated by cooking with tequila.

Mode X Tequila Bistro’s menu includes tacos de birria, tamales, chile en nogada, chilaquiles and much more. The bistro also has a full service bar with 12 signature cocktails featuring tequila.

The bistro is located in the building that previously housed Bar Louie at The Greene in Beavercreek.

- Insomnia Cookies opens near UD

Combined Shape Caption Insomnia Cookies, a bakery known for delivering warm cookies all day and late into the night, has opened its first Dayton-area location. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Insomnia Cookies, a bakery known for delivering warm cookies all day and late into the night, has opened its first Dayton-area location. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Insomnia Cookies, a bakery known for delivering warm cookies all day and late into the night, opened its first Dayton-area location at 6 Oakwood Avenue near the Pine Club and the University of Dayton.

“We’re really excited that they chose Oakwood for their Dayton location,” Ann-Lisa Allen, president of the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood Chamber of Commerce said. “We’re wishing them much continued success.”

Explore Insomnia Cookies now open near UD

Insomnia Cookies has a variety of classic and deluxe cookies with flavors such as chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter chip, s’mores, chocolate peanut butter cup and salted caramel. Customers can choose to get a cookie and a dip or make their cookies into a cookie’wich with ice cream.

- Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opens on Miller Lane

Combined Shape Caption Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has opened their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location. SUBMITTED Combined Shape Caption Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has opened their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location. SUBMITTED

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has opened its seventh Dayton-area restaurant location.

The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.

Explore Popeyes to celebrates grand opening of Miller Lane restaurant

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant is a new prototype with updated lobby décor, a newly designed kitchen and double drive-thru.

- Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open

Combined Shape Caption Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders to opened in June. Combined Shape Caption Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders to opened in June.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening earlier this month in Englewood at 9196 North Main Street.

“We are ecstatic to open our very first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Englewood and bring this terrific brand to the great state of Ohio,” franchise owner Tim Hobart said. “To go from a few stores in one state to several stores open now spanning six states and counting, Huey Magoo’s is the ultimate success story, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Hobart owns the restaurant with his wife, Ronda. The two also own bd’s Mongolian Grill at The Greene in Beavercreek and three other bd’s locations in the Columbus area.

The Englewood location of Huey Magoo’s is the first of 20 restaurants the Hobarts will open in the Dayton and Columbus area.

- Yellow Springs food truck owner brings Argentine pastries to Fairborn

Combined Shape Caption Matria, an Argentine patisserie, is making artisan, handmade pastries at Spark Fairborn. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Matria, an Argentine patisserie, is making artisan, handmade pastries at Spark Fairborn. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Mariano Rios, the owner of La Pampa Mobile Grill, is partnering with Spark Fairborn to open an Argentine patisserie.

Matria will have artisan, handmade pastries inspired by Rios’ techniques of French viennoiserie combined with Argentine traditional pastries known as “facturas.”

Explore Argentine patisserie opens in Spark Fairborn

Each pastry will have a different shape, flavor and contain less than 10% sugar. Rios said most bakery products are above 20% sugar in order to keep a long shelf life.

“To produce these kind of pastries, it’s from one day to another,” he said. “It’s not in the same day you can have that because (in order to have) that little amount of sugar you need time to develop the flavor.”

He explained he decided to take on this new endeavor after noticing a new appreciation for handmade pastries in the last few years.

- Twin Peaks now open in Beavercreek

Combined Shape Caption Twin Peaks, a sports bar chain with made-from-scratch food, is opening its first Dayton area location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Monday, June 27. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Twin Peaks, a sports bar chain with made-from-scratch food, is opening its first Dayton area location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Monday, June 27. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Twin Peaks, a sports bar chain with made-from-scratch food, has opened its first Dayton-area location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

“Our lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey,” the restaurant’s website says. “The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and our signature 29-degree beers.”

The 29-degree draft beer is served in a frosted 22-ounce mug. The restaurant’s menu includes wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads, soups and much more.

In August 2018, Twin Peaks announced it signed a franchise agreement to add as many as seven new locations in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus

- Pretzelmaker opens in Springfield

Combined Shape Caption The new Pretzelmaker in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption The new Pretzelmaker in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Pretzelmaker, a popular Springfield pretzel shop previously located at the Upper Valley Mall for at least a decade, is now open on North Fountain Avenue.

“I’m very excited that we have this great, new location,” Pretzelmaker Manager Mandi Perrin previously told us. “It always looks more and more amazing every time I go down there. I’m extremely ecstatic, not just for us, but our customers as well.”

Explore Springfield pretzel shop now open on North Fountain Avenue

The pretzel shop features traditional pretzels, pretzel bites, pepperoni bites, pretzel dogs and much more. The shop has a variety of flavorings that can be added to your pretzel, including parmesan, garlic and cinnamon sugar, Perrin said. The shop also has an array of dips that includes pizza sauce, mustard, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and caramel.

- Yumi Boba Tea opens second location near Dayton Mall

Combined Shape Caption Yumi Boba Tea has opened a second location at 204 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg near the Dayton Mall. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Yumi Boba Tea has opened a second location at 204 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg near the Dayton Mall. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Yumi Boba Tea has opened a second location in the Dayton area after success at its first shop in the Airway Shopping Center.

The Taiwanese bubble-tea shop is located at 204 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg. Tiffany Ngo, founder of Yumi Boba Tea, said they decided to expand south of the Dayton area due to customer requests.

The new location will have beverages only, but Ngo said they plan to make bubble waffles.

Yumi Boba Tea serves a variety of bubble teas, smoothies and coffees.

She explained her shops have unique, specialty drinks you won’t see at other places in the Miami Valley. Some of their specialty drinks include Strawberry Matcha Latte, Ube Taro Latte, Mango Cheese Foam, Vietnamese Coffee, Butterfly Pea Lemonade, Pina Colada Smoothie, Milk Foam Green Tea, Fruit Slushy Tornadoes and many more.

Yumi Boba Tea has plans to expand to Huber Heights with another new shop sometime next year, Ngo said.

COMING SOON

- New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club

Combined Shape Caption Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Jasper Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more, is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

A new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia.

Jasper Hills Golf Club recently opened this month at 1100 Knollhaven Drive where the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club was located.

Explore New restaurant and bar opening at Jasper Hills Golf Club

“When we walked into the space, we immediately knew that it could be repurposed in order to house a small, full-service restaurant,” Melissa Dodd, owner of the restaurant said. “So, that became a goal of ours to make that space function in a way that would better serve the community and maximize the square footage.”

Jasper Kitchen + Bar will be the first restaurant on the property. Dodd explained the previous golf course only offered a snack bar. The new restaurant and bar will seat 44 people inside and offer brick oven fired pizzas, salads and sandwiches.

- The Peach Cobbler Factory to open in mid-July at Tylersville Farm Shopping Center

Combined Shape Caption The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Peach Cobbler Factory, a new dessert shop specializing in old-fashioned cobblers, cinnamon rolls and banana puddings, is expected to open in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center.

Deneen Glenn, the franchise owner of the West Chester location, told Dayton.com that the company began offering franchise opportunities about nine months ago.

“After learning about this amazing dessert shop’s offerings and doing my homework, the thought of bringing a dessert shop like this to the greater Cincinnati area consumed my mind in the most amazing way,” Glenn said. “There was no retailer to serve the kind of products The Peach Cobbler Factory serves.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory offers 12 different flavors of cobbler including peach, honey apple, cherry, blackberry and strawberry. They also have five different flavors of banana pudding, three types of cinnamon rolls, peachy tea and cold-brewed coffee.

- Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine to open in Moraine

Combined Shape Caption Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine is relocating to Moraine after closing its doors in Fairfield in February. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine is relocating to Moraine after closing its doors in Fairfield in February. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine, a restaurant specializing in Jamaican and Caribbean cuisines, is relocating to Moraine after closing its doors in Fairfield in February.

The restaurant is expected to open toward the end of summer at 3060 Kettering Blvd., where Taco Bell was previously located, following renovations.

Owner Zackina Powell told Dayton.com she decided to relocate to Moraine after five years of leasing a building because she wanted to own a space that she could make her own.

Jamaica Mon Caribbean Cuisine offers a variety of made-from-scratch entrees and sides including jerk chicken, oxtail, festivals, rice and peas and steamed cabbage with carrots. Powell said most of the food is either boiled or grilled with natural seasonings and ingredients. The menu will also include mixed tropical drinks.

The new restaurant in Moraine is expected to bring a tropical vibe with a deck, drive-thru and occasionally live entertainment.

- Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ and Popeyes heading to Xenia

Combined Shape Caption Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open locations in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open locations in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Three new quick-service restaurants have submitted a preliminary zoning application to the City of Xenia, according to Steve Brodsky, the City of Xenia development director.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive.

Brodsky did not have a time frame for when the restaurants could open because the current supply chain challenges and labor shortages are making estimates very difficult.

“Our goal is to continue to increase the quality of life for our residents and visitors, including providing a variety of eating establishments,” he said. “The new restaurants will be convenient to our residents as well as those traveling through Xenia.”

- Old Scratch Pizza to open 3rd location in former Wellington Grille building

Combined Shape Caption Old Scratch Pizza is opening a third location in Beavercreek in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Old Scratch Pizza is opening a third location in Beavercreek in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Naples-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is opening a third location in Beavercreek.

The new restaurant will be located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille

“This has been a part of the Dayton area that we have had our eye on for a while,” Eric Soller, co-founder of Old Scratch Pizza said in a press release. “We are really excited about the potential for this location, based on the feedback we have had from people in the area.”

Explore Old Scratch Pizza to open Beavercreek location

An extensive renovation process will take place over the next several months. There will be indoor seating for 150 guests and an investment in the expansive patio, Soller explained.

An opening date has not been confirmed.

Soller and his wife, Stephanie, opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton. The couple opened their second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville.

- New restaurant expected to open in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa

Combined Shape Caption A new restaurant is expected to breathe new life into a building that previously housed El Greco's Pizza Villa. Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com Combined Shape Caption A new restaurant is expected to breathe new life into a building that previously housed El Greco's Pizza Villa. Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com

A new restaurant is expected to breathe new life into a building that previously housed a restaurant with a long-standing reputation in the Dayton community.

Tina Casey, a Dayton native and pastor at House of Deliverance in Hamilton, submitted a conditional use application to the city of Trotwood to open D’oir’s Restaurant and Lounge at 3976 Salem Avenue where El Greco’s Pizza Villa was formerly located.

D’oir’s Restaurant and Lounge will specialize in similar items the previous restaurant had including pizza, subs, salads, burgers and much more. Casey said they are planning to have a weekly homemade special and breakfast. The restaurant is expected to be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Casey said her main focus is to give back to the community and build generational wealth for her family.

“I’m a builder,” she said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people. When you don’t have too much and you begin to have things, other doors begin to open.”

SEVEN VENDORS TO OPEN IN DAYTON FOOD HALL

- The Bar

Combined Shape Caption Dayton's first food hall, W. Social Tap & Table, is located at 1100 W. Third Street. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Dayton's first food hall, W. Social Tap & Table, is located at 1100 W. Third Street. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The bar, featuring 16 taps of domestic and craft beer, wine and cocktails will be the “heart of the restaurant,” Rob Barry, general manager of W. Social Tap & Table, said.

Each food tenant will have a specialty cocktail at the bar. This includes Cajun Lemonade, Gin Pom, Trinidad Sour Riff, New York Sour and Strawberry Margarita. Bartenders will be available to help guests choose other drink pairings with their meals.

The bar will be a work in progress, Barry explained. He said as they get to know the community and find out their favorite drinks, the bar will be flexible.

Dillin Corp. owns the bar.

- De’Lish

Combined Shape Caption De’Lish, a former downtown Dayton restaurant that was located on N. Main Street in the former space of Gregory’s Piano Bar, is reopening at W. Social Tap & Table. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption De’Lish, a former downtown Dayton restaurant that was located on N. Main Street in the former space of Gregory’s Piano Bar, is reopening at W. Social Tap & Table. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

De’Lish, a Cajun, creole, comfort food concept that was previously located on N. Main Street in the former space of Gregory’s Piano Bar is reopening at the food hall.

“I always wanted to start the restaurant back up,” owner Jasmine Brown said. “I was just waiting on the timing.”

Explore Former downtown Dayton restaurant finds new home in food hall

Brown opened the restaurant in 2010 with her husband, Willie Hutson, who passed away six years ago. She said they opened the restaurant because they were foodies and wanted to bring food from their travels to the Dayton area. The restaurant closed in 2018 when their lease was up.

Customers can expect their favorites to be on the De’Lish menu including egg rolls, wings and shrimp and grits. Brown said she will also have a wide variety of vegan options and a weekly special. Many of the ingredients Brown uses are from local vendors.

- Grind House Coffee & Tea Co.

Combined Shape Caption Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table after the owner was forced to close his previous shop, located in the Huber Heights Meijer store, because he became sick. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table after the owner was forced to close his previous shop, located in the Huber Heights Meijer store, because he became sick. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store, is reopening in the food hall after closing in 2020 when owner Bill Miller became ill.

“It was a rough year, but I came through it,” Miller said. “I’m glad to be back.”

Miller said what sets his coffee apart from other shops is that he uses beans from Columbia, Ethiopia, Kenya and other countries. He told this news outlet that most coffee companies strictly use Columbian beans.

Explore Coffee shop previously located in Huber Heights to reopen in Dayton food hall

“It’s all about the timing in the roasting process that makes the beans taste like they are and I pride myself in doing that,” Miller said.

The coffee shop’s menu will feature lattes, frozen lattes made with ice cream, cold brew, doughnuts, pastries and much more. Miller said he is collaborating with the bar in the food hall to offer customers two drinks featuring bourbon and whiskey.

- The Lumpia Queen

Combined Shape Caption The Lumpia Queen is opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table this summer. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption The Lumpia Queen is opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table this summer. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the food hall.

Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area.

The couple described lumpia as a Filipino spring roll. Damon said it is more crispy than chewy. Customers can order the hand-rolled lumpia with either beef, pork, chicken or veggies stuffed inside.

Catherine explained traditional lumpia uses pork, but after they started the catering business in 2019 and the food truck in 2020, they had customers requesting other meats. She said they also have vegan, gluten-free and dessert lumpia.

What makes The Lumpia Queen’s signature dish different from others, is that they also include rice noodles inside the lumpia. Other dishes customers can order include the pancit bowl and adobo bowl.

“For us, this is just another building block,” Damon said. “We had our three to five-year plan and this gives us a chance to see if the brick-and-mortar lifestyle is what we want to pursue or if we want to expand through more food trucks.”

“We’re nervous and excited at the same time,” Catherine added. “There are so many people waiting for this place to open and we want to be well prepared.”

- SOCA

Combined Shape Caption SOCA, opening soon in W. Social Tap & Table, is bringing the flavors of Trinidad and Tobago to Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption SOCA, opening soon in W. Social Tap & Table, is bringing the flavors of Trinidad and Tobago to Dayton. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After starting a food truck two years ago, Shafton Greene, the owner of SOCA, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in the food hall.

Greene was born on the island of Trinidad and Tobago. He grew up in Washington, D.C. and came to Dayton for college. He told this news outlet he originally opened the food truck with his brother because he couldn’t find Trinidad-inspired food in the area.

“We just wanted to make sure everybody tasted the culture,” Greene said. “Some of the things we make you can’t get it for 10 hours, if you drive either way, and that’s what makes us unique. We bring a different flavor to Dayton.”

Explore SOCA bringing a different flavor to Dayton food hall

SOCA features an array of Trinidad-inspired dishes including Roti, Doubles and Oxtail. Greene described Roti as a flatbread stuffed with chickpeas, curry chicken, potatoes, spices and sauces. Doubles is the Trinidad version of a taco.

The SOCA food truck did not open this season because Greene wanted to focus on his brick-and-mortar location. However, he plans to use the food truck for special events in the future.

- ILLYS Fire Pizza

Combined Shape Caption ILLY’S Fire Pizza, an 80s-90s hip hop themed pizza joint, is opening in W. Social Tap & Table this summer. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption ILLY’S Fire Pizza, an 80s-90s hip hop themed pizza joint, is opening in W. Social Tap & Table this summer. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

What started out as a family tradition turned into a priority when Robert Gunn, owner of ILLY’S Fire Pizza, lost his job working for a telephone company. Robert, owns the 80s-90s hip hop themed pizza joint with his wife, Kelly.

He explained that his family moved from Dayton to Columbus to follow his job, but then he was laid off. ILLY’S Fire Pizza launched in March 2013 as a way to provide for their family. ILLY is an acronym that stands for “I’m livin’ life, you?” The owners said people are supposed to respond, “livin’.”

Their favorite part of owning the pizza joint is the aspect of family.

“It’s the whole sense of family because we started it in our home and then we grew it with our children,” Kelly said.

ILLY’S Fire Pizza is providing a healthier alternative for pizza by using all turkey products. Customer favorites include the Jive Turkey featuring turkey pepperoni, turkey sausage and turkey bacon and the Illuxe featuring turkey pepperoni, turkey sausage, spinach, onions, mushrooms, olives and feta. All pizzas have a six cheese blend, a special sauce and a sweet finish on the crust, they said.

And with the help of a 7,000 pound pizza oven named Mia, they are sure to get the job done. Robert said they will be able to cook 14 to 16 pizzas at one time in 90 seconds.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together families,” Robert said. “We’re looking to bring a fun, hip environment.”

To play off of their 80s-90s hip hop theme, employees will wear Adidas track suits and have their own jargon.

- Taco Street Co.

Combined Shape Caption Taco Street Co. is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton this summer after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Taco Street Co. is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton this summer after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Taco Street Co. is opening in the food hall after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month.

Anthony Thomas, owner of Taco Street Co. said he started out with a food truck in 2018 before opening a location at the mall in 2021. He said he decided to close the mall location to put all of his focus into the food hall.

“This is where I launched my food truck, right across the street,” Thomas said. “My base is pretty much here.”

Thomas explained his recipes aren’t traditional Mexican recipes. He said he puts his own twist on it by using some of his mother’s recipes he remembers from his childhood.

Customer favorites include the Taco Street Classic, Birria Tacos, Street Corn and Strawberry Lemonade, Thomas said. The Taco Street Classic uses a specific type of corn tortilla that is stuffed with ground turkey and deep fried. It is topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and a secret, sweet and tangy sauce. The Birria Tacos are a combination of a traditional birria taco recipe and his mother’s pot roast recipe.