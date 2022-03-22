dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Carillon Park’s Fleurs de Fête announces date

A ticket to this year's Fleurs de Fête gives you access to samples of over 400 varieties of wine. (Image provided by Dayton History)

What to Know
By Alexis Larsen
38 minutes ago

Carillon Historical Park’s Fleurs de Fête was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but in 2022 it is scheduled to be back and better than ever.

The annual wine-themed event is typically a huge draw with hundreds of people converging on outdoor tents to sample from more than 400 wines and a smattering of beers while sampling specialty dishes being served up by local caterers and restaurants.

Don't miss the live and silent auctions at Fleurs de Fête. (Image provided by Dayton History)

The original “Party in the Park” will be held Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. on the event lawn behind the Carillon Brewing Company. Guests can enjoy a sampling of more than 200 selections of wine, while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants. As in years past there will be live music and a silent auction.

ExploreNew Lenten menu just one way popular restaurant continues to innovate

Dayton History and Carillon Historical Park are the main beneficiaries of the event. The event will be held rain or shine and you must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are non-refundable. The pre-sale price is $70 with $75 charged the day of the event. Tickets do not include admission to Carillon Historical Park, located at 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton.

To learn more or to purchase tickets visit: https://shop.daytonhistory.org.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

