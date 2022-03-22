JUST IN: Carillon Park’s Fleurs de Fête announces date

The original “Party in the Park” will be held Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m. on the event lawn behind the Carillon Brewing Company. Guests can enjoy a sampling of more than 200 selections of wine, while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants. As in years past there will be live music and a silent auction.

Dayton History and Carillon Historical Park are the main beneficiaries of the event. The event will be held rain or shine and you must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are non-refundable. The pre-sale price is $70 with $75 charged the day of the event. Tickets do not include admission to Carillon Historical Park, located at 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton.