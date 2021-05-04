JUST IN: ‘Decoding Nature’ series about Dayton’s parks to debut next month

“Decoding Dayton” can also be streamed on Nearu TV.

Decoding Nature, a new online series, will debut next month on a new, local streaming service, Nearu TV. The series will explore the past, present and future of Five Rivers MetroParks and the role access to nature has played in the Dayton region’s development.

“For nearly 60 years, MetroParks has been part of the community,” said Shelli DiFranco, director of marketing and public engagement. “‘Decoding Nature’ will tell the story of how Five Rivers MetroParks came to protect the region’s natural heritage, provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature, conserve more than 16,000 acres of land and welcome nearly four million visitors a year.”

There will be a new episode of “Decoding Nature” on the last Friday of each month, beginning in June and wrapping up in December. According to a Five Rivers MetroParks release, the seven scheduled episodes include:

-Episode 1: June 25 — 1913 flood, Arthur Morgan’s open space vision, the Miami Conservancy District’s role and why your MetroParks are located where they are

-Episode 2: July 30 — The birth of MetroParks and its conservation mission

-Episode 3: Aug. 27 — How the public appreciates and uses natural surface trails

-Episode 5: Oct. 29 — The vision for regional paved trails. Horace Huffman and Huffy, and how the paved trails connect the community and region

-Episode 6: Nov. 26 — Creating urban parks for everyone focused along our rivers

-Episode 7: Dec. 31 — The future: outdoor recreation, connecting people with nature, the Dayton Riverfront Plan, health benefits of nature, accessibility

“It’s so much more than birds, trees and trails,” Antonick said. “The MetroParks are an incredible asset to our region, and this show will bring all of that to light.”