BreakingNews
JUST IN: John Mulaney to perform at Schuster
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: John Mulaney to perform at Schuster

Comedian John Mulaney. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Comedian John Mulaney. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Two-time Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney will perform Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

Best known for hosting and serving on the writing team for “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney particularly created memorable characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader and also appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He recently hosted “SNL” on Feb. 26 in which he used his opening monologue to discuss his drug problem and his newborn son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Mulaney, a fan of musical theatre, also starred on Broadway alongside Nick Krill in “Oh, Hello On Broadway,” which was released as a Netflix special of the same name.

ExploreGRAMMY AWARDS: Dayton native is making her mark in the music industry

Patrons are reminded this event will utilize Yondr. It will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Tickets for “John Mulaney: From Scratch” go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at daytonlive.org/john-mulaney or by contacting the Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.

In Other News
1
Sinclair’s Writers’ Workshop thrives on larger mission
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Film with Dayton connection among Cleveland Film Fest...
3
Dayton well-represented at Grammys
4
GRAMMY AWARDS: Dayton native is making her mark in the music industry
5
40 events to keep you busy throughout April in Dayton

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top