JUST IN: Larger fleet of Spin Scooters returns to Dayton

“We’re really excited that Spin has decided to come back to Dayton because they’re a great addition to the many different modes of transportation we have in downtown,” said Allison Swanson, DDP marketing and public relations manager. “There’s the Flyer bus, the Link bikes and now with Spin, it’s just an addition to the creative ways that you can come and explore in downtown Dayton.”

Spin first debuted in Dayton in August 2019 with 100 scooters. This week, 200 Scooters were deployed, and according to the DPP, the company plans to scale up with demand throughout the spring.

Since their arrival, the city has changed its laws around electric transportation devices, including e-scooters and electric assisted bicycles.

The scooters initially needed to shut down by late evening. However, they can now operate until one minute before midnight.

Greater Dayton RTA held a launch party to introduce scooters to the city of Dayton. Spin Electric Scooters were available for test rides at Courthouse Square on Wednesday. Dayton residents, civic leaders, Dayton Police and Fire Department members rode the scooters a few blocks around downtown Dayton. Mayor Nan Whaley rides east on Second Street. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Spin Scooters cannot be used on Fifth Street in the Oregon District due to “incompatible infrastructure,” said Valerie Beerbower, DDP economic development project manager.

Beerbower also reminded riders, when locking up their bikes or when finishing a scooter ride, to properly secure the vehicle in the “furniture zone” of the sidewalk where the vehicle will not impede pedestrian or wheelchair access.

Electric scooters are to be ridden with the flow of traffic, either on the street or preferably in the bike lane where possible.