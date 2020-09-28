JUST IN: New ‘Loose Ends’ craft brewery to host grand opening in Centerville

Earlier this summer, John Loose said the brewery would open with about 25 employees, although that number could rise.

Explore Chipotle brings back cult favorite meat option

There will be a strong focus on education, especially for beer-food pairings, the brewery’s co-founder said.

Loose Ends will have a “Mug Club” in which beer enthusiasts can purchase a 20-ounce mug to refill for the price of a pint, Loose said. Two styles of the mug have arrived at the brewery and await their initial pours.

The father-son team spent much of 2018 searching for the right space, and looked at spots in Bellbrook and Springboro as well as Centerville.

“There wasn't much out there when we were looking, and when this space became available, we were thrilled,” Loose told this news outlet late last year.

For more information, check out the Loose Ends Brewing Company Facebook page.