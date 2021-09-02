JUST IN: New Panera Bread opens in Washington Twp.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the newest Dayton-area Panera Bread opened at 821 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. The new restaurant and bakery features a drive-thru, curbside pickup and will be open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are proud to be opening a third bakery-café in the wonderful community of Washington Township” said Sam Covelli, owner and operator. “Whether choosing to dine in, drive-thru, pick-up, or order delivery, we strive to serve delicious food and a great experience for our customers.”