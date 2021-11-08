JUST IN: Nothing Bundt Cakes opens second Dayton area bakery

Caption Renee and Jeff Hall in their new Nothing Bundt Cake franchise bakery on Ohio 741 north of Austin Landing. CONTRIBUTED

The shop operates as a carryout-only bakery, selling four different sizes of Bundt cakes ready for purchase. If a customer doesn’t see a cake in the flavor they like that’s ready to go, Hall said they can make a fresh, hand-crafted Bundt cake within 15 to 20 minutes.

There’s also a retail space in the bakery with balloons, small gifts, candles and more available.

At the new location, the Halls are especially looking forward to being closer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and serving the military community.

“We do donate and do some things already through them (WPAFB),” Hall said. “So, we’re really excited to further that relationship with them and then just the community in general... We just we just love the area, and it just seemed like a great place for a lot of reasons to put another bakery.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 and is now headquartered in Addison, Texas, near Dallas. The company operates more than 400 bakeries in dozens of states, offering bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors.

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Beavercreek is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays.