JUST IN: Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

“I worked in Troy for over 10 years when I was with Hobart, and I am a big fan of the town,” Soller said. “We are looking forward to becoming a part of this community, creating a place for longtime fans and new guests to come and enjoy what we have to offer.”

Explore Old Scratch Pizza to open 3rd location in former Wellington Grille building

The couple opened the first Old Scratch Pizza at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, followed by their second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville. In June, they announced the addition of the Beavercreek location at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the former space of The Wellington Grille. The Beavercreek location is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

In addition to its Naples-style pizzas, Old Scratch serves salads and specialty items. It features 20 taps devoted to craft beer, wine and a variety of cocktails.

