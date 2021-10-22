JUST IN: Plans announced for Piqua’s first standalone Starbucks

Plans filed in September with Miami County for the construction of a new Starbucks restaurant at 1200 E. Ash St. in Piqua have been approved by the city, according to City of Piqua Development Department.

A Starbucks shop is currently open inside the Piqua Kroger at 1510 Covington Ave. However, the new Ash St. location will be the city’s first standalone Starbucks. The next closest shops are located in Sidney and Troy.