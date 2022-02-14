JUST IN: R&B legends coming to the Rose

The legendary R&B group, one of the best-selling artists of all time, will perform at the Huber Heights venue for the first time. In addition to winning nine Grammys, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2012, the group has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $23.50-$93.