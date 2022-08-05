JUST IN: Shaq’s Big Chicken to open next week at Austin Landing

A fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is opening its first Ohio location next week at Austin Landing.
Big Chicken is set to open at 10655 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. on Thursday, Aug. 11, according to the restaurant’s website.
The restaurant offers crispy chicken sandwiches, sliders, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, salads and “sidekick” side dishes, including signature dish Lucille’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese. It also offers ice cream shakes, soft serve cones, ice cream sandwiches, plus boozy and non-alcoholic beverages.
Big Chicken will replace another chicken restaurant, Mike’s Nashville Hot, which closed in December with no notice after five years in business.
The new restaurant is looking at opening additional locations in Beavercreek and West Chester Twp. in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The three locations are part of an agreement inked by franchisees Steve Christensen and Reid Richards, and Ohio restaurateur Mike Craddick, whom they met eight years ago through his ownership of several Five Guys and Another Broken Egg locations in Ohio.
The three initial locations are just the start, Craddick previously told this news outlet.
Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by O’Neal, along with multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company Authentic Brands (ABG) and events and catering company JRS Hospitality.
For more information about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.