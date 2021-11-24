Keep this Dayton pizza guide handy while making Thanksgiving dinner

According to multiple sources, including “the American Pizza Community,” Thanksgiving Eve is considered the No. 2, and, in some places, No. 3, night of the year for pizza sales. The day before the big turkey day even beats out Super Bowl Sunday.

“With so much food available around Thanksgiving, why pizza you may ask. Well, simply put, pizza is fast, it’s convenient and most importantly it’s good,” according to a pizza restauranteur in Florida. “Thanksgiving means a great family meal. Many people, however, just can’t face the prospects of having to cook the day before they have to prepare one of the most important meals of the entire year.”