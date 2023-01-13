Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

The taproom is 8,000 square feet and features a 4,000-square-foot patio by the building next to six glass, bay-style garage doors that open or close depending on weather Tuesdays through Sundays. The taproom, restaurant and brewery all together is 20,000 square feet.

Another establishment in the Dayton area that has igloos during the winter months is Mudlick Tap House, located at 135 E. Second Street in Dayton. Reservations for Mudlick’s igloos are available at www.exploretock.com/mudlicktaphouse. Each igloo can accommodate up to eight guests and a $50 deposit must be made when booking.

Mudlick’s igloos also require a food and beverage spending minimum of $200 on weeknights and $300 on weekends.

