dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio.

According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Each igloo surrounds a patio table that fits approximately eight people. Eudora Brewing Company said they are dog friendly.

Eudora Brewing Company bills itself as “Dayton’s only brewery, taproom, kitchen and brew-your-own facility.”

The taproom is 8,000 square feet and features a 4,000-square-foot patio by the building next to six glass, bay-style garage doors that open or close depending on weather Tuesdays through Sundays. The taproom, restaurant and brewery all together is 20,000 square feet.

ExploreJUST IN: Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

Another establishment in the Dayton area that has igloos during the winter months is Mudlick Tap House, located at 135 E. Second Street in Dayton. Reservations for Mudlick’s igloos are available at www.exploretock.com/mudlicktaphouse. Each igloo can accommodate up to eight guests and a $50 deposit must be made when booking.

Mudlick’s igloos also require a food and beverage spending minimum of $200 on weeknights and $300 on weekends.

Have a restaurant or dining tip? Let us know by emailing natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Killer Brownie releases Cincinnati Bengals packaging ahead of playoffs
2
YWCA Dayton seeks artist to design Women of Influence awards
3
From Dayton to Vegas: Smooth jazz singer Melanie Moore’s solo debut
4
Friday the 13th: What is so unlucky about it?
5
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top