Kettering natives carry on values of family, community and pizza at local restaurant

This was not a one-time incident. Dave said from that day forward he continued to volunteer at the Troni family’s restaurants and soon after brought Riley to work as well.

“Over the last couple of years it became almost a norm that I would go there and help out,” Dave said. “Whichever one needed help I would go help.”

Dave said he had a lot of fun working in the pizza shop and as his relationship with family grew, so did his POS system business.

Hisni (Junior) Troni, owner of Troni Brothers Pizza and Labi’s uncle, was a client of Dave’s. He explained that Junior was ready to start slowing down when he asked if Dave would be interested in owning the business.

Caption Troni Brothers Pizza, located at 4654 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, is known for its New York style pizza and pasta dishes. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Troni Brothers Pizza, located at 4654 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, is known for its New York style pizza and pasta dishes. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“It’s always kind of been something in the back of my mind, but never really thought I would go for it until the opportunity knocked,” Dave said.

The Keen family wants to continue to be involved in the community just like the Troni family has in the past.

Dave said he is planning to add an outreach program for young adults with intellectual disabilities. He explained he was inspired to start this program because both of his sons have intellectual disabilities. Dave said he has initiated early conversations with Kettering City Schools and their Special Education Department to put his vision in place.

Explore Chef specializing in birria tacos moves into Miamisburg event center

Troni Brothers Pizza will continue to use the same family recipes they have used in the past. Dave said Junior will continue to help out at the pizza shop a few days a week.

For those who haven’t had Troni Brothers Pizza, Dave said you can expect New York style pizza with everything made fresh daily including the dough and sauce. One of the most popular pizzas is the old fashioned that uses red wine and pepperoni drippings in the sauce. Dave described the sauce as very sweet. The sauce is drizzled on top of the cheese instead of underneath.

“We are not changing anything,” Dave said.

Caption Troni Brothers Pizza, located at 4654 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, is known for its New York style pizza and pasta dishes. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Troni Brothers Pizza, located at 4654 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, is known for its New York style pizza and pasta dishes. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

He explained they may tweak the menu in the future by adding and removing items, but nothing drastic. At this time the family is also working on remodeling the dining room and updating the dining format. Dave said in a few weeks customers will be able to place their order at the counter and have their pizza brought to them.

Troni Brothers Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about Troni Brothers Pizza, visit www.tronibrotherspizza.com or visit the pizza shop’s Facebook page.