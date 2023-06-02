KISS will kick off final leg of farewell tour in Cincinnati

The Heritage Bank Center show was announced by the band alongside new dates in Cleveland and Crandon, Wisconsin.

The ongoing final tour is the band’s second farewell tour. In 2000 and 2001, KISS set out on a goodbye tour, which was the last to feature the four original members Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. KISS’ current lineup includes Stanley and Simmons alongside Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.