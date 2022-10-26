Koji Burger to have lunch pop-ups, brick-and-mortar in development

After a successful pop-up last weekend, Koji Burger is returning in November with several lunch pop-ups at Jollity as the owners work towards opening a brick-and-mortar next year.
“We are still reeling from the show of support and love we received during our first pop up event on October 23,” said Kara Yankus, assistant general manager at Jollity. “Chef Brendon Miller has truly perfected the art of the cheeseburger and we can’t wait to share that with Dayton.”
Koji Burger is a special project for Miller, who is also the co-owner of Jollity. The concept was tested and developed during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Week.
“We never wanted to put (a cheeseburger) on our dinner menu because we didn’t want to take away from things we focus so intently on every single day,” Chef Zackary Weiner, co-owner of Jollity, previously said. “When we joined the restaurant association, we decided to put a burger on the menu to try to draw some of the crowd that may not normally dine with us.”
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
He explained everything is made in house including the buns.
“Our focus is on putting out an incredible, high quality product while also ensuring we do so in a timely manner,” Yankus said.
The pop-ups will be held Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Dates include November 11, 12, 18, 19 and 26.
During the pop-ups, Koji Burger will showcase guest bartenders sharing their creativity through craft soda making and cocktails. Jon Mezera of Gem City Butchery will also be featured.
“It is so important to us that we continue to support local businesses, and in doing that, we have developed lasting friendships with so many creative individuals,” Yankus said.
For more information about Koji Burger, visit the pop-up’s Facebook or Instagram pages. More information on the menu and December pop-up dates will be available soon.
Jollity, located at 127 E. Third Street in Dayton, will not accept reservations for Koji Burger.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
About the Author