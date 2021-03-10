Large-scale outdoor mosaic game boards are planned for West Dayton

Explore Public art transforms Kettering neighborhood into giant game board

“This is not just a beautiful picture, it is a physical representation of unity,” Jes McMillan, founder of the Mosaic Institute of Dayton, said.

The game board is a joint initiative by The Mosaic Institute of Dayton, Learn to Earn Dayton, Omega Community Development Corporation and Omega Baptist Church.

Vincent Detrick is the lead artist for the Mosaic Institute of Dayton's "Flight Games" hopscotch installation planned for the Wright Cycle Company Complex later this summer. MOSAIC INSTITUTE OF DAYTON

McMillan, who has created mosaic art throughout the Dayton area, believes the collaborative process helps build community.

“Together, one piece at a time, we will fill this city with mosaic and show the world what unity looks like,” she said.

She mailed out hundreds of pieces of tiles earlier in the year and held virtual mosaic workshops with the recipients who wrote messages of hope on the individual tile pieces and returned them.

“It’s pushed me to connect with the community in new ways,” McMillan said. Social connection helps us understand how each other is feeling. Empathy is how we make change — lasting social change.”

Small groups of volunteers are gathering to build the mosaic at the Omega Community Development Corporation. There are build dates planned this month and in April. Available openings can be scheduled on a sign-up sheet found here.

A large scale, outdoor mosaic game will be based on the this design by the Mosaic Institute of Dayton and installed near the Wright Dunbar Interpretive Center on West Third Street this summer. MOSAIC INSTITUTE OF DAYTON

McMillan has also received a Culture Works special-projects grant to create “Flight Games,” two mosaics that will be installed near the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center on Third Street in the historic Wright Dunbar district.

A large image of the Wright brothers with dozens of aviation-themed objects hidden within the design will be one of the games along with a 17-feet-long hopscotch mosaic.

The schedule for installing the west Dayton mosaic games will depend on the weather, but McMillan hopes it will be completed this summer.

McMillan also created “Bee Ambitious,” another large-scale mosaic game project, in Kettering in 2019.

She hopes someday the Dayton-area will become a destination for large-scale interactive games.

“I think that if I can install three games a year for the next 10 years, people will come to Dayton to play these big, giant mosaic game boards,” she said. “Just like flight and innovation, Dayton will be known for those, and that is the legacy I want to leave here.”