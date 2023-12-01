Le Petit Cirque brings holiday show to Troy this weekend

Described by founder Nathalie Yves Gaulthier as “Cirque du Soleil meets Broadway,” Le Petit Cirque combines acrobatics, aerials and contortionists with music and story to create this immersive, relevant holiday spectacular. “Polaris” is the story of a young girl going a journey to discover her “North Star” all while encountering personifications of real-life constellations like Orion and Cassiopeia. The show will feature special effects such as light projections.

“There’s a musical theater aspect (to the show),” said Gaulthier. “It’s not just acrobats coming out and doing something amazing and then leaving. They’re carrying the show from beginning to end, singing, dancing, acting, flipping, contorting and doing aerials. I think it’s an octo-threat.”

One of the most unique aspects of Le Petit Cirque is that their cast is almost entirely kids and teens.

“We have kids from Uganda, Norway, U.K., France, Dubai, all over the world because finding the best of the best is not easy” Gaulthier said. “Most of what we have are world champions (and) national champions like Team USA martial artists.”

These prodigies from all across the world travel to the United States to rehearse at the troupe’s Los Angeles facility.

Gaulthier also recalled traveling all across the world and having her troupe perform for esteemed figures such as the Dalai Lama and the princess of Norway. The troupe has also performed at the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

Despite Le Petit Cirque’s acclaim, the troupe has always stuck by its goals of giving back to the communities they visit. During their visit to Troy, they plan to host a workshop and a seminar at a gymnastics facility.

HOW TO GO

What: Le Petit Cirque presents “Polaris”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Tickets: $20-$40

More info: Visit arbogastpac.com