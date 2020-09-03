Learning Tree Farm offers children and families safe and interactive fun

Years ago we had one of my children’s birthday parties at the wonderful Learning Tree Farm.
For 47 years, the special farm has provided a hands-on experience that engages families in nature-based learning in a timeless farm setting.
“The farm lends itself to a very personal experience where children and families can interact directly with our farm animals, our tasting garden, and the woods,” says executive director Heather Ritter. “We have called it, ‘your farm away from home’ because people truly feel like it is their own farm in many ways and we love that it can be so immersive.”
Currently, the farm is open to the public since the property lends itself to easy social distancing and fresh air. “We have the trails open, the pastures for hands-on animal interactions, and our newly expanded nature playscape,” Ritter says.
The playscape is a playground made out of natural materials where children can explore and learn from their environment. “Our nature playscape includes climbing rocks from our fields, a balance and climbing structure made of logs, a new wooded path that leads to climbing trees, as well as a log cabin and tractors for make believe, and more,” says Ritter. “The imaginative possibilities are endless.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The farm regularly hosts and educates school children, home school groups, parent groups, gardening clubs, and families throughout the year.
For those who’d like to visit the farm, admission is $3 a person or $10 for a family.
The farm staff is currently working on small group family programs starting in October and is also planning to host a month-long family event that will be a mixture of virtual and in-person activities called the Autumn Family Adventure series. This event is $30 for your immediate family and includes weekly activities and take-home items. Learn more on the farm’s Facebook page, under the Events tab.
How to donate
Donations are needed for animals and gardens:
- Bags of cat food
- Gift cards to Tractor Supply
- Garden tools
- Paper towels
- Bags of cracked corn
- Hand sanitizer
- Cleaning supplies
Your donations can be taken to the farm, 3376 S. Union Road, 45417, Dayton, during its operating hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Monetary donations are always appreciated.
For more information: learningtreefarm.org
Other ways to help
“‘We would love to have volunteers to help with garden work,” says Ritter. " If you love weeding and digging in the dirt, contact our farm operation director, Loralynn Kadell, at loralynn.kadell@learningtreefarm.org.”
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations in our area and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: MMoss@coxohio.com
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.