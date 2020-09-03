Learning Tree Farm offers children and families safe and interactive fun

The Learning Tree farm offers nature-based learning to children. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The farm regularly hosts and educates school children, home school groups, parent groups, gardening clubs, and families throughout the year.

For those who’d like to visit the farm, admission is $3 a person or $10 for a family.

The farm staff is currently working on small group family programs starting in October and is also planning to host a month-long family event that will be a mixture of virtual and in-person activities called the Autumn Family Adventure series. This event is $30 for your immediate family and includes weekly activities and take-home items. Learn more on the farm’s Facebook page, under the Events tab.

How to donate

Donations are needed for animals and gardens:

Bags of cat food

Gift cards to Tractor Supply

Garden tools

Paper towels

Bags of cracked corn

Hand sanitizer

Cleaning supplies

Your donations can be taken to the farm, 3376 S. Union Road, 45417, Dayton, during its operating hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Monetary donations are always appreciated.

For more information: learningtreefarm.org

Other ways to help

“‘We would love to have volunteers to help with garden work,” says Ritter. " If you love weeding and digging in the dirt, contact our farm operation director, Loralynn Kadell, at loralynn.kadell@learningtreefarm.org.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations in our area and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: MMoss@coxohio.com

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.