Level Up Pinball Bar to hold grand opening in Beavercreek

Wild Axe Throwing in Beavercreek has completed its expansion next door with the opening of Level Up Pinball Bar.
Daniel Huiet and his business partner, Michael Keggan, first opened the entertainment venue at 3251 Seajay Drive in June 2019. They have now expanded next door into 3253 Seajay Drive where 24-7 Gym and Fitness was previously located.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
On Saturday, June 17, the venue is celebrating its grand opening by offering $10 off per person to those who use the promo code “grandopening.” The business will also celebrate the four-year anniversary of Wild Axe Throwing.
The addition adds 2,500-square-feet containing 23 pinball machines, 12 arcade games, seating for 50 people and a wrap around light up bar. These additions complement the 5,400-square-foot space featuring 11 axe throwing lanes allowing up to six people each and a party room for more than 10 people.
In addition, the owners have plans to open a kitchen in the former pinball space at Wild Axe Throwing in two to three months. The expansion overall has also added a large amount of seating to the space, which was lacking before.
The venue is designed for the ultimate date night. Guests can throw axes, grab a drink, play pinball or other arcade games and simply hang out all in one space.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Huiet, who also owns Great Escape Game in Beavercreek, is working on opening On Par Entertainment across from The Greene Town Center. The entertainment venue will offer karaoke, bowling, darts, mini-golf, foosball, ping pong,102 self-pour taps, food and more. The anticipated opening date of the entertainment center is Aug. 1, 2023.
For more information about Level Up Pinball Bar, visit www.leveluppinballbar.com.
About the Author