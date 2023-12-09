Little Caesars returns to Harrison Twp.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Little Caesars Pizza to the resilient community of Dayton,” said Little Caesars chief marketing officer Greg Hamilton. “The devastation caused by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes did not break our spirit, and today, we proudly unveil our new restaurant.”

Harrison Twp. was hit hard by an EF4 tornado that demolished businesses and homes along North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road. County officials calculated 15 percent of parcels in the township received damage from the tornado.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the Miami Valley, and we are grateful for the support we have received throughout the rebuilding process,” Hamilton said.

Little Caesars opened the doors to its new location on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

During the grand opening celebration, customers can expect a live DJ and multiple giveaways including a chance to win free pizza for a year. At 12:30 p.m., the pizza chain will donate $500 to Northridge High School athletics.

Little Caesars is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.littlecaesars.com or call 937-715-5655.