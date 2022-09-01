Little Fish Brewing Company sets opening date

Jimmy Stockwell, co-founder of Little Fish Brewing Co., previously told Dayton.com he hopes the tap room, featuring high ceilings, exposed brick and design elements from area artists, will become a community hub in the Dayton area.

Stockwell explained Dayton craft beer lovers are most likely already familiar with their brand. Little Fish Brewing Co. has distributed beer to craft beer-centric bars, breweries and bottle shops in the area.

He said one of the reasons they chose Dayton for the second location was due to their products being well received in the area.

Little Fish Brewing Co. is known for its barrel-aged sour beers. Stockwell said they also have IPAs, smoked beers, stouts and lagers.

The Dayton tap room will feature about 20 beers on tap as well as a seltzer or ginger ale. Guests will also have the option to order food from their farm-to-table kitchen concept.

Hours for the tap room are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 11. The kitchen will close at 10 p.m., according to the post. The tap room will stay open until 1 a.m. with the kitchen closing at midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Little Fish Brewing Co. was founded in 2015 by Athens natives Stockwell and Sean White. Their mission is to brew world class beer while sustainably supporting local economies. Several of their beers use 100 percent Ohio grown ingredients.

For more information about Little Fish Brewing Co., located at 116 Webster Street, visit www.littlefishbrewing.com. or their Facebook page (@littlefishbrewing).