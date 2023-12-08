Live music returns this weekend to Oregon Express in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“The OE (Oregon Express) has one of the best rooms in Dayton for acoustics and we’ve recently made significant investment in upgrades to the sound system,” Laura said. “Our goal is to restore this room to it’s former glory for all those who’ve experienced it before and introduce it to a new generation of Dayton music fans.”

Rugrat, a blues, rock and funk mash-up, is kicking off the musical rebirth at The Oregon Express. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge.

The owners hope to do a soft launch of live music throughout the winter with plans to have live music at least weekly by the spring. Those interested in performing should email booking@theoedayton.com. All genres of music are welcomed.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Laura said. “People have been so supportive and are just as excited as we are for the return of live music!”

The Zellers are very passionate about live music and enjoy watching local shows and traveling for festivals and concerts. They decided to purchase The Oregon Express because they wanted to own a bar/restaurant with simple but classic food. In addition to having a space that could host live music with a rooftop patio.

The Oregon Express, located at 336 E. Fifth St., is open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and 4 to midnight Saturday. For more information, visit www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com or the pizza tavern’s Facebook page.