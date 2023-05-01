Local distillery to release first bourbon made in Dayton since prohibition

“Each release features a 5-grain mashbill comprised of corn, oats, rye, wheat and malted barley and is bottled at full proof,” the release said. “This non-chill filtered bourbon with an age statement over six years is made up of just one single barrel, distilled in December 2016 and aged at the distillery.”

According to the release, this first batch is a testament to its age with the initial notes on the palate of cinnamon, dark chocolate fudge, dried orange peel, espresso and date nut bread. This is followed by a finish of dark chocolate bitters, cinnamon, lemon peel, espresso and sweet pipe tobacco.

“Detrick Fine Whiskies Single Barrel Bourbon reflects the patience, hard-work, and craftsmanship which are hallmarks of the Belle of Dayton Distillery and a true testament to the forward-thinking innovation our company has practiced since distilling our first artisanal spirits nearly 10 years ago,” LaSelle said . “The decision to mature our spirits in 53 gallon barrels and hold back from releasing our bourbon to offer consumers a six year old single barrel nearly a decade after distilling is a true commitment to our craft.”

Belle of Dayton’s Detrick Full Proof Single Barrel Bourbon won gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

For more information about Belle of Dayton, visit www.belleofdayton.com or the distillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.