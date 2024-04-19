Local real estate: Open floor plan ideal for entertaining

Monroe Twp. house on market for $610,000.

Lifestyles
By Kathy Tyler
36 minutes ago
X

This spacious ranch home offers three main-level bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a flexible lower-level living space.

Located within the Rosewood Creek neighborhood of Monroe Twp. and listed for $610,000 by Keller Williams Home Town Realty, the stone-and-plank house at 1215 Daylily Way has about 3,298 square feet of living space. The property includes a tandem, four-car garage, a fenced backyard, a sun patio with gas-grill connections and a sprinkler system. The Rosewood Creek neighborhood includes walking trails, water features, play areas and common areas.

Built in 2014, the ranch has an open split-floor plan with 9-foot ceilings and an extra-wide wooden staircase to the lower level. The formal entry opens into a foyer with wood-like ceramic-tile flooring that flows into the secluded formal dining room or flexible living space and continues around to create a walking area past the great room and down a short hallway to the primary bedroom.

Separated by flooring treatment, the great room has a wall of windows and a gas fireplace tucked into one corner. The stone fireplace has a raised hearth and a wood mantel with media connections above. Crown molding accents the 9-foot ceilings.

A bi-level counter island offers bar seating and preparation space. The island is accessible from both the great room and kitchen. Decorative ceramic-tile backsplash accents the wall space above the five-burner cooktop and a frosted-glass door opens into a large pantry closet. Granite counters complement the wood cabinetry. The kitchen comes equipped with wall ovens, a dishwasher and a refrigerator. Over-sized ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and extends into the breakfast room where sliding patio doors open out to an enclosed patio. The Eze-Breeze enclosure offers windows with screens for a panoramic view of the fenced backyard. A door opens from the patio out to the sun patio.

The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling with crown molding accents; and a transom window adds natural light along with the rear-facing picture window with shutter blinds. The bathroom features a walk-in shower with two shower heads and glass doors. A double-sink vanity has a granite counter. There is a private toilet room and a walk-in closet with organizers.

Off the hallway that leads to the primary bedroom is a laundry room that includes a wash sink and hanging cabinetry, a half bathroom and a locker storage nook near the interior entrance to the garage. The garage has two overhead doors and a deep storage area with room for a possible fourth car or large vehicle storage.

Opposite the great room, a short hallway leads to two bedrooms, each having a private bath. Both bedrooms have double-door closets and ceiling paddle fans as well as ceiling speakers for the whole-house audio system. One bathroom has a tub-shower and single-sink vanity while the other bath has a walk-in shower and an elevated single-sink vanity.

Wooden railing accented by wrought-iron spindles accent the stairwell from the great room down to the lower level. The wide staircase ends at a wide landing with vinyl-tile flooring that continues into the recreation area of the open floor plan. Along one wall is a wet-bar area with sink, cabinetry, counter and large appliance nook. A peninsula island has bar seating and a lower counter space with plenty of electric options. There is a built-in planning desk.

Three daylight windows fill the media room with plenty of natural light, and the room is separated by flooring treatment.

A short hallway off the recreation room leads to a fourth full bathroom and a possible fourth bedroom. The room has an egress window and double-door closet. The bathroom has a tub/shower with glass doors and single-sink vanity.

The unfinished space offers plenty of storage and the home’s mechanical systems, including a sump pump with battery back-up.

MONROE TWP.

Price: $610,000

Open House: April 21, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Directions: West Kessler-Cowlesville Road to Rosewood Creek Drive, to left on Daylily Way

Highlights: About 3,298 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, ceramic-tile flooring, high ceilings, gas fireplace, split floor plan, granite counters, finished lower level, recreation room, wetbar, whole-house audio system, egress windows, sprinkler system, 3-4 car garage, enclosed patio, sun patio, fenced yard, Tipp City schools, home owners association

For more information:

Pam Bornhorst

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

937-361-4750

Website: www.bornforhomes.com

In Other News
1
Updates freshen stately historic home
2
Actress Barbara O. Jones, a Dayton native seen in esteemed ‘Daughters...
3
Jesus meets Taylor Swift: UD’s ‘Godspell’ at Roger Glass Center for the...
4
Car review: Volvo S60 Recharge does a lot of things well
5
Love in the age of Puccini and Instagram: 5 reasons to see Dayton...

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top