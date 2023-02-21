Roastery, tea shop joins 2nd Street Market

“Doing research we found coffee and tea sales went up for home consumption,” Michael said.

He also noted the name of their business has a deep meaning. Michael said when he and Karen first started dating they visited a market in the French Quarter of New Orleans, which is where they bought their first piece of art as a couple. The artist, Clay Davis, specialized in Poppets at the time.

“So when it came to our name, “Poppets Coffee,” it just made sense,” Michael said. “It is something that means a lot to us and something that is fun and enjoyable for all characters.”

In January 2021 they launched their website and began selling at various farmers markets. They said they first joined 2nd Street Market as an outdoor vendor in May 2022 and transitioned into the pavilion area during the winter until a permanent spot opened. Last weekend was their first weekend as a full time vendor.

“We wanted our business to be a fun and approachable avenue to coffee and tea,” Karen said. “It seems like in this industry there could be a lot of pretentiousness that comes along with it. We wanted to get rid of that and make it a fun, comfortable place you can get your coffees and teas, ask questions and learn.”

“The customers that come to 2nd Street Market appreciate quality,” Michael added. “They’re there to support local. It really makes it super convenient for people to find us.”

Along with the news of their permanent space at 2nd Street Market, they told Dayton.com they also have a new roasting and production facility at 1900 E. Second St. in Dayton.

“Our intention with the market and the new, larger roastery is to really launch Poppets,” Karen said. “We would like to work on getting into local grocery stores and restaurants this year.”

The couple’s long-range goals include expanding their coffee and tea selections and eventually hosting educational events. They hope to become a Dayton staple as they grow and expand their business.

Poppets Coffee & Tea provides local deliveries Monday through Thursday. For more information about Poppets Coffee & Tea, visit www.poppetscoffee.com or the vendor’s Facebook or Instagram pages.