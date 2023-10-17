BreakingNews
Lock 27 Brewing closes downtown Dayton restaurant, brewpub

Lock 27 Brewing closes downtown Dayton restaurant, brewpub

What to Know
By
47 minutes ago
X

Lock 27 Brewing has closed its Dayton taproom at 329 E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark but plans to continue brewing at this location.

“This is a business decision that will help us sustain our company to continue to grow over the next 10 years,” said Colin Barnhart, product and sales manager for Lock 27 Brewing. “We’re committed to brewing — continuing our wholesale distribution business.”

ExploreCoreLife Eatery closes last Dayton-area location

Lock 27 founder Steve Barnhart opened the downtown Dayton location in 2017, four years after opening Lock 27′s original location in Centerville.

In 2018 to 2019, downtown was strong and growing, Colin said.

After the coronavirus pandemic, the business witnessed several companies move operations to remote work. This trend resulted in less people organizing team lunches or happy hour socials at the brewery.

“Downtown Dayton right now is not what it used to be, and we don’t see it necessarily growing in the way that’s feasible to operate a business like that down there,” Colin said.

ExploreNew carryout to open in Dayton historic district: ‘We want to be that spot’

With the closing of the Dayton location, focus will shift toward the Centerville location. The Centerville Brewpub at 1035 E. Main St. is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Dayton location closed its doors to the public after operations on Oct. 15. For more information about Lock 27 Brewing, visit www.lock27brewing.com or the Centerville location’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

In Other News
1
Have your chili judged by Ickey Woods and Ed Young
2
‘He had a big heart’: Dayton musician remembered for amazing artistry
3
Dayton’s Water Street District to host Halloween-themed bar crawl
4
New carryout to open in Dayton historic district: ‘We want to be that...
5
Cultural Arts & Book Series educates, entertains

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top