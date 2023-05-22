BreakingNews
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates 100 years with new exhibit
Long John Silver's closes Dayton area location

By Natalie Jones
16 minutes ago

Long John Silver’s located at 785 W. Central Ave. in Springboro is permanently closed after serving the community for over 25 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said he believes the restaurant closed last week. He did not know of any plans for a new restaurant to open in the space.

Long John Silver’s is also located at 2480 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 1540 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton, 2235 Needmore Road in Dayton and 420 E. National Road in Vandalia.

