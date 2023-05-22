Long John Silver’s closes Dayton area location

Long John Silver’s located at 785 W. Central Ave. in Springboro is permanently closed after serving the community for over 25 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Credit: Zoe Hill
Credit: Zoe Hill
Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said he believes the restaurant closed last week. He did not know of any plans for a new restaurant to open in the space.
Long John Silver’s is also located at 2480 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 1540 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton, 2235 Needmore Road in Dayton and 420 E. National Road in Vandalia.
In Other News
1
‘The Little Mermaid’ remake ‘means a lot to our little girls’
2
Downtown Dollars on sale for summer shopping and dining
3
Clothing boutique, event center to hold grand opening in Dayton’s Fire...
4
Willis “Bing” Davis documentary to premiere in 2024
5
Dayton recipes: Remembering 5 recipes from Rike’s Dining Room
About the Author