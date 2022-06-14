Long-time Oakwood restaurant sold after 60 years

Minoughan and Executive Chef Nate Young will continue to lead their staff and culinary teams.

Lance Stewart, the former owner of The Oakwood Club, is the son of the founders of the Oakwood Club.

Ray and Margie Stewart opened The Oakwood Club in 1962.

“They took a small lunch-style restaurant and turned it into a fine dining steakhouse,” Stewart wrote in the post. “Over the last 30 years my co-workers and I have helped maintain the standards set before us and worked to elevate our restaurant to even greater heights.”

Stewart said in the post that the restaurant has grown into an institution and is bigger than any one individual.

“I am truly confident that The Oakwood Club will continue to thrive under the new ownership,” Stewart said. “I have been assured that everything that you have loved and enjoyed about The Oakwood Club will remain the same.”

Minoughan said the new ownership is “deeply committed” to honoring and respecting the legacy of The Oakwood Club.

Stewart added that he wanted to thank his customers, co-workers and vendors for the many memories they have shared at the restaurant.

“I want to thank our customers, co-workers and vendors for all the tears, joys and memories we have shared over the last 60 years,” Stewart said. “It has been the experience of a lifetime.”