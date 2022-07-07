Longtime downtown Dayton restaurant adds monthly brunch with ode to hip hop music

The Notorious BLT - Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and an over easy egg

Chance the Wrapper - Sliced brisket, scrambled egg, hash browns and jalapeno cheese sauce stuffed in a flour tortilla

Smokin' Bar-B-Que serves brunch the first Sunday of each month. July's brunch is Sunday, July 10 due to the Fourth of July holiday the previous weekend.

Snoop Hoggy Hog - Pulled pork stacked on a bed of potatoes and topped with jalapeno cheese sauce and grilled onion

The restaurant also has smoked sausage gravy and biscuits, corned beef hash and French toast.

“All of our menu items are named after rappers,” said AJ Bauer, who owns the restaurant with his brother, Branden. “It’s taking Texas BBQ components and then making them into breakfast menu items.”

Texas smoked BBQ is different from other BBQ because it is cooked low and slow. Bauer said there is not a lot of sauce added to the meat because it is flavored from the wood and the seasonings.

Smokin' Bar-B-Que is located at 200 E. Fifth Street in Dayton.

Bauer explained they always had customers ask if they were open for breakfast, but they knew it wasn’t doable during the week due to the limited space. He said it wasn’t until a few months ago that they decided to give it a try once a month.

“This was a way to completely break off from traditional BBQ stuff,” Bauer said. “We’re kind of limited on space here, so it’s not something we could do every week.”

He told Dayton.com Chef Heather Ballarati took a few weeks to begin product testing and came up with the menu items.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que plans to continue Sunday Service Brunch as long as there is a demand. Bauer said they have plans to add and tweak the menu.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que started in the early 2000s in Kettering and moved to its current location in 2005. The Bauer brothers took over ownership in 2019.

For more information about Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.