Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon to open second location in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon is preparing to open its second location in the former space of Angie’s Firehouse Tavern in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m., according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.
Owners DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter previously told Dayton.com people can expect “the same great food with a touch of Nashville.” Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the post stated.
“In a couple weeks once we all get our feet wet we will have a grand opening with a block party and band,” the post stated. “Can’t wait to see everyone!!!”
The Ledbetters opened their first location in May 2020 at 939 N. Keowee St. because of their love for country music and Southern rock. They said when they were growing up in East Dayton there were several establishments with a honky-tonk vibe but that trend diminished in recent years.
“Bars weren’t the same as they used to be,” DeLov previously said. “We wanted a place that we enjoyed going to.”
They had been looking for a second location for about a year and are excited to have a spot in their former stomping grounds.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. Former owner Patrick Reed was ready to move on after 13 years in the restaurant industry. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal.
The tavern dates back to 1938 when it was called Angi’s. Reed previously said back then the locals were unable to pronounce the name of the restaurant, so they simply called it Angie’s. The Angi family primarily served Hungarian-style food and had a reputation of having the best cabbage rolls in town.
For more information, visit the saloon’s Facebook page.
About the Author