BreakingNews
Joui Wine now open in downtown Dayton

Lumpia Queen opens permanent spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

What to Know
By
19 minutes ago
X

After serving those at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over a year via food truck, Lumpia Queen has now opened a permanent spot in the Main Exchange Food Court.

“It’s a big deal,” said Damon Roberts, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Catherine. “Not too many local, especially Asian type establishments, let alone Filipino restaurants, are able to get a footprint on a base.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple started Lumpia Queen in 2019 as a catering business and opened a food truck in 2020. This was followed by their first brick-and-mortar in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, in 2022.

Customers can expect a similar menu to their location in the food hall with a few additional featured Filipino dishes.

Lumpia Queen is known for their lumpia, which the owners describe as a Filipino, hand-rolled spring roll with beef, pork, chicken or veggies stuffed inside. What makes the lumpia stand out from others is that they include rice noodles inside. If you’re looking for something sweet, they also have lumpia desserts.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: The Lumpia Queen opens first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

Other popular dishes customers can order include pancit, chicken adobo and Filipino BBQ sticks.

Lumpia Queen is located in the space that previously housed Burger King. It joins Charley’s Philly Steaks and Subway in the Main Exchange Food Court. Anyone with base access can visit the restaurant, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A grand opening is coming soon.

For more information about Lumpia Queen, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.

ExploreLive music returns this weekend to Oregon Express in Dayton
In Other News
1
Live music returns this weekend to Oregon Express in Dayton
2
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Wright State grad to compete on upcoming ‘Drag...
3
2 restaurants, 2 lounges bound for West Third Street in Dayton
4
Joui Wine now open in downtown Dayton
5
Owner of Eat The Rich pushes culinary boundaries in Dayton region

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top