Lumpia Queen opens permanent spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple started Lumpia Queen in 2019 as a catering business and opened a food truck in 2020. This was followed by their first brick-and-mortar in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, in 2022.

Customers can expect a similar menu to their location in the food hall with a few additional featured Filipino dishes.

Lumpia Queen is known for their lumpia, which the owners describe as a Filipino, hand-rolled spring roll with beef, pork, chicken or veggies stuffed inside. What makes the lumpia stand out from others is that they include rice noodles inside. If you’re looking for something sweet, they also have lumpia desserts.

Other popular dishes customers can order include pancit, chicken adobo and Filipino BBQ sticks.

Lumpia Queen is located in the space that previously housed Burger King. It joins Charley’s Philly Steaks and Subway in the Main Exchange Food Court. Anyone with base access can visit the restaurant, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A grand opening is coming soon.

For more information about Lumpia Queen, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.