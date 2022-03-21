dayton-daily-news logo
Lyle Lovett to perform at Schuster Center

22 minutes ago

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will perform at the Schuster Center Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Texas-based singer/composer/actor known for his gift of storytelling has a career spanning 14 albums. He diversely fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into his music.

ExploreDayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2022-23 season salutes Beethoven, Callas, Sondheim and more

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. His numerous accolades include four Grammys and the Americana Music Association’s Inaugural Trailblazer Award.

Tickets are priced at $59-$119. For tickets or more information, contact Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org/lyle-lovett.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

