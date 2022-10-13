Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

MamaBear’s Grainworks location will be serving some classic favorites like their award-winning Mac and Cheese. The Mac and Cheese will be available in a “flight” with four varieties including Vermont Cheddar Mac, Loaded Backed Potato Mac, Smokey Bear Mac and Buffalo Chicken Mac. They have also added new items to their menu including a Vermont Farm Burger, The Italian, Vermont Grilled Cheese and Grainworks Nachos, the press release said.

The restaurant is opening to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

Grainworks, located at 7790 Service Center Drive, is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. MamaBear’s Mac will be open when the brewery is open but will close one hour earlier.

For more information about Grainworks, visit www.grainworks.beer. To learn more about MamaBear’s Mac, visit www.mamabearsmac.com.