MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Shepherd Ministries aids those in recovery

The interdenominational Christian agency provides participants with “a clean and healthy living environment, good food, work therapy, leisure time activities, group and individual coaching, spiritual direction, and resources to develop life skills and a personal relationship with God as provided by Jesus Christ.”

“Our hope is that with physical and spiritual support, participants will be prepared to re-enter society and find meaningful employment,” he said.

At present, the organization is housing 32 clients. Seventeen are actively participating in the Life Recovery Program, and 15 have secured jobs and are working. The organization also receives over 300 referrals annually from treatment centers such as Woodhaven, Nova House, and Access Treatment Center.

Over the past two years, Good Shepherd clients have removed over 25 tons of trash and 20 tons of tires from local neighborhoods.

Here’s what their thrift store can use:

Furniture in good condition (no stains, tears, etc.)

Appliances and working electronics (flat-screen TVs only)

Vehicle donations

Gift cards from Lowe’s, Home Depot or Menards

Donations can be dropped off at the thrift shop (1115 E. Third St., Dayton) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pick-up services are available within two days after you call and tax write-offs can be provided. Donations must be in good condition with no tears, stains, or other damage.

For more information, visit www.thegsm.net or call Shawn Trapp at (513) 816-8089 or the ministry office at (937) 938-5781.

Other ways to help

Trapp said Good Shepherd clients can provide a variety of services in exchange for check or cash donations. Free estimates are offered.

Cleaning garages and basements

Landscaping and tree work

Carpentry, remodeling, and painting

Junk removal at fair rates

Snow plowing and landscaping (commercial and residential)

Firewood sales

Renting 40x40 commercial tents for outdoor parties and gatherings

“We have highly skilled clients in these fields, and their work helps build self-worth and character,” says Trapp.

Donations can be made at www.thegsm.net or sent by check to:Good Shepherd Ministries, 1115 E. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402

At this time, the group is raising funds to complete the renovation of the seventh recovery house. Donations are also being raised for a 42x40 garage to safely store microbusiness equipment and for classrooms to support welding and construction core training.

Around town you may start seeing “Heavenly Franks,” a food truck run by Good Shepherd that sells $3 hot dogs. Thanks to the generosity of Front Street Galleries, the stand will be coming to local business outings, parties and events around Dayton. Every Wednesday at noon it will be at the Good Shepherd Thrift Store, 1111 E. Third Street. If you want to book the food cart for your event or gathering, contact the folks at Good Shepherd.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.