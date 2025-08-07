MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Stork’s Nest Baby Pantry collects items for little ones

Baby Pantry Coordinator Cass Kuhlman said about 300 families are helped each month with essentials for their young children, ages newborn to 5 years old. With this new vehicle they can take the pantry on the road to area neighborhoods, churches and community events. They have just completed three mobile partnerships with The Foodbank and Dayton Greater Dayton Premier Management, and will continue to make these mobile truck pantries available throughout the year.

“Our mobile pantry unit enables us to serve families who don’t have a means of transportation,” said Cassandra Brotbeck, foundation director. “We area able to provide diapers, wipes and formula to these families who might otherwise not be able to utilize our services.”

The organization also offers community baby showers at its Findlay Street location, At these showers, Dayton Right To Life provides education as well as gift bags for moms and a fun time to play games and chances to win more goodies for babies and moms.

“This type of outreach is extremely important for the moms and gives them the opportunity to find support with other moms in addition to receiving some educational information,” said Kuhlman. “We would like to give a special mention to our wonderful volunteers who help our pantry to be stocked and ready for our families. We truly appreciate their time and dedication.”

Dayton Right to Life relies greatly on donations and appreciates the generosity of all who donate to help support the needs of the families they serve.

Here’s what they need

Diapers sizes, 4,5,6 and Pull-ups, all sizes for girls and boys

Baby wipes

Baby wash/lotion

Baby washcloths/towels

Toddler pajamas, socks and underwear

Baby food/cereal

Gift cards to Walmart or Meijer

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays at 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton. Contact Kuhlman at 937-461-3625 for more information.

Remote Pantry locations and dates:

The newest Stork’s Nest Baby Pantry, hosted by “Hands for Mom,” is located at 4130 Linden Ave., Suite 340, Dayton. Families are welcomed on the second Saturday of the month.

St. Peters Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights, welcomes families the third Saturday of the month.

Victory Christian Church, 2275 South Patterson Road in Kettering, welcomes families the last Saturday of the month.

These remote pantry sites can accommodate families with an appointment by calling 937-461-3625.

Other ways to help

Dayton Right To Life offers the opportunity for churches or organizations to help fill their pantry by hosting a “Just One Month.” Through this outreach, a church or organization selects one month to collect items, making it possible for the baby pantry to be stocked and ready for the families they serve.

Donations can also be ordered online on the Stork’s Nest Amazon Baby registry.

