March restaurant news: 14 coming soon, 12 open, 1 closed

A neighborhood bar with beachy décor is bringing a little piece of paradise to Xenia.

Waydo’s Sand Bar, located at 109 Cincinnati Ave. is expected to open in the next month, according to owners Chrissy and Jeremiah Waydo.

The full bar will feature two pool tables, two dart machines, leagues, board games, karaoke and a limited food menu. The owners said they are expecting to start off by opening 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The chicken restaurant scene is taking off as another chain is opening a new location in the Dayton area.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is planning to open at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, according to permits filed with the city.

The fast-casual restaurant chain offers breaded and grilled chicken options and 10 different sauces. It also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

Italian restaurant to open in former space of Xenia China Inn

Troni Brothers Pizza in Kettering is opening a second restaurant in Xenia with a focus on adding additional pasta dishes, according to co-owner Dave Keen.

Keen told Dayton.com Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant will open in the former space of Xenia China Inn at 417 W. Second St.

The restaurant will be owned by Keen and the Troni family. An opening date is not available at this time as the restaurant is in its early stages.

New bakery to open in former space of Evans Bakery in Dayton

A new bakery is opening in the former space of Evans Bakery — a longtime neighborhood institution.

Baker Benji’s is expected to open in mid-April at 700 Troy Street in Dayton.

Owner Benjamin “Benji” Stuckey ensured customers he will offer Evans Bakery’s traditional menu with favorites like doughnuts, cream horns and cannoli with a little bit of Baker Benji’s influence, including the baker’s brownies, cakes and cupcakes.

New pizza restaurant could be coming soon to Springfield

A new pizzeria could be coming soon to the rear of the Northland Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of Derr and Villa Roads.

The property previously housed a Domino’s Pizza.

According to a sign posted in the window of the space, the restaurant will be called The Villa Pizzeria, offering wings, subs and pizza.

New restaurant coming this spring to the Oregon District

Dayton Chef Dane Shipp is opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant this spring in the Oregon District. CULTURE By Chef Dane will be located in the space that previously housed 416 Diner at 416 E. Fifth St.

Danielle Edwards, owner of Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, purchased the space in 2022 to create a flagship store for her business. Upon realizing her business needed more space, she connected with her neighbors in the Oregon District to find out what they wanted in a new space.

Edwards said the loss of 416 Diner left a need for a casual dining option in the neighborhood. She said she reached out to Shipp in the fall to explore a possible collaboration and over the course of several months they agreed to a leasing arrangement for his restaurant.

Shipp said he is planning to cook a wide variety of cuisine. The restaurant will also feature a rotating menu of Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops’ flavors, including specialty flavors that align with his menu.

Sweet treat shop coming to downtown Springfield

A sweet treat shop with handcrafted popsicles, rolled ice cream and boba tea is coming to Springfield.

Champion City Pops, Sweets & Treats is expected to open around May 1 at 25 N. Fountain Ave. in the space that previously housed Alcony Weavers, said owners Tyson and Betsy Yirak.

The husband and wife team started their sweet treat business in 2020 focusing on handcrafted popsicles.

Betsy explained they knew they couldn’t only do popsicles, so they added rolled ice cream and boba tea to the menu for their brick-and-mortar space. Tyson added they are hoping to acquire a liquor license to make boozy popsicles, rolled ice cream and shakes as well.

Xenia natives bringing a taste of Hawaii to their hometown

Kahuna Grindz, a food truck specializing in authentic Hawaiian cuisine, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Xenia.

The restaurant, owned by mother-and-son duo Darlene Hedges and Anthony Augustus, is expected to open at 645 W. Second St. next to Papa Johns in October or November.

The food truck, parked in front of the future restaurant, features authentic, made-from-scratch dishes like rice bowls, tacos and loco moco. Augustus described loco moco as a comfort dish with rice, brown gravy, shredded cheese, a hamburger patty, Hawaiian slaw and an over-easy egg. Proteins typically offered at the food truck include teriyaki chicken, huli huli chicken, smoked pork and spam. The food truck features fish on Fridays.

Miamisburg bakery plans to move this summer

A Miamisburg bakery known for its cupcakes, cookies, macarons, specialty dessert bars and custom cake orders plans to move early this summer to a new location within the downtown area.

AmyCakes & Cookies, located at 5 E. Linden Ave., is planning to move to 79 S. Main St. on the corner of S. Main St. and Linden Ave. next to Bennett’s Publical.

Owner Amy Barga said her current lease is up at the end of May and they have outgrown the space. She told Dayton.com the bakery was running out of room for supplies and her employees were running into each other. She knew some sort of move was needed.

Dayton natives team up to open commercial kitchen space

Blazin’ Dayton and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix are teaming up to open a commercial kitchen space at 115 Springfield St. in Dayton as they work to expand their businesses.

Mason Schindler, owner of Blazin’ Dayton, said their initial goal was to use the space as a prep kitchen, but are now brainstorming other ways to use the building, now known as “The Ugly Duckling.”

Dexter Clay, also known as “Uncle Boof,” who owns Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix with Zach Jeckering, said they hope to offer a lunch service and see where that takes them.

Construction underway on new Little Caesars in Harrison Twp.

Construction is underway on a new Little Caesars carryout location in the Dixie Square Shopping Center in Harrison Twp. after the previous store was destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

The new pizza chain location is one mile down the road from its former location at 3880 North Dixie Drive in the North Plaza Shopping Center. The shopping center was destroyed on May 27, 2019 when 16 tornadoes smashed through the Miami Valley.

Little Caesars will be located at 5250B North Dixie Drive in the space that previously housed Salem Mfg. Jewelers. Rob Thimmes, a contractor with Little Caesars, confirmed an opening date has not been set. He noted they have experienced delays due to supply chain issues.

New restaurant, lounge to open in downtown Dayton

An upscale restaurant and lounge is coming to Dayton’s Fire Blocks District on the corner of E. Third and Jefferson Streets.

LIV Presidential, expected to open this summer, will feature a variety of dishes from classic American fare to exotic international cuisine, a full bar and an extensive wine list, owner Tieasha Davis said.

The venue will also offer private event rentals and a variety of packages to suit any budget.

Tapas, wine bar opening in Urbana

A new experience is coming to downtown Urbana featuring Spanish and Portuguese inspired small plates and wine.

Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar will have beer and wine from Spain and Portugal, among other varieties. Customers will be able to order wine by the glass or bottle upstairs as they try and share small plates of Spanish and Portuguese inspired dishes, said Jonathan Kouse, who owns the bar with Urbana natives Bryan Thompson and Jeremiah Stocksdale.

The bar will also feature a tasting room as well as retail wine area downstairs where customers can buy wine by the bottle, Kouse said. Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar is located at 31 Monument Square.

New ice cream window to open in Washington Twp.

Three Centerville neighbors who have become friends over the last three years are opening a new soft serve walk-up window in Washington Twp.

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve, located at 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, is expected to open in early April and will have 48 different soft serve flavors with an infinite amount of combinations.

Owners Alex Gabbard, Jason Head and Scott Maney told Dayton.com they are dads who love to get together with their families and go out for ice cream. They noticed a lack of options on soft serve flavors and wanted to bring more to the Dayton area.

RESTAURANTS OPENED

Popular Dayton food truck opens spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

KungFu BBQ, a family-owned and operated food truck, has opened a spot in Area B at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a Facebook post by the food truck.

Tuesday, March 28 was their first day in Building 45 where Wright Away Cafe was previously located.

The post said they are planning to use this opportunity to create and provide new dishes, variety of menu and a location in the near future.

Val’s Bakery opens new location near University of Dayton

Val’s Bakery is now open in the former space of Glo Juice Bar + Cafe near the University of Dayton. Owner Paige Woodie said the bakery opened on Monday, March 27 and will be followed by a grand opening on Saturday, April 8.

The bakery was previously located at 5860 Bigger Road in Kettering. The last day of her lease for that location was Saturday, Feb. 18.

Val’s Bakery will have the same baked goods that were available at the Kettering location in addition to many new baked-to-order items including sandwiches and toasts. Woodie said she will also have a full-service coffee menu with espresso, lattes and cappuccinos as well as cold brews.

Culp’s Café reopens at Carillon Historical Park

A café giving guests a glimpse back into the early 1900s has reopened at Dayton’s Carillon Historical Park, located at 1000 Carillon Blvd.

Culp’s Café opened in its new space towards the end of 2019 shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began. The restaurant was forced to temporarily close from March to June due to state mandates.

Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History, said when they reopened, it was a success with guests eating outside on their patio, but as winter began people weren’t comfortable eating inside. Kress said they closed the restaurant and waited until museum traffic increased to reopen.

Culp’s Café began a soft opening to test the kitchen and service team a few weeks ago. Kress said the restaurant is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for preview days as they prepare for a grand opening on Tuesday, April 4.

Cookieologist, Slide Thru to open mobile kitchen in Englewood

The Cookieologist and Slide Thru have opened a mobile kitchen next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood.

Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, explained that when guests come through their lobby they will be able to scan a QR code to place an order. Once the order is ready, the guest will receive an alert on their phone and will be able to meet them at the front table. Davis said customers are encouraged to order ahead in order for their meal to be ready when they arrive.

The Cookieologist will offer a variety of fresh baked cookies and dairy-free milks in addition to its focaccia-style pizzas. Davis said they will also have cookie dough to-go and ready-to-go cookies if customers do not want to wait for hot cookies out of the oven.

Slide Thru will offer a variety of classic sandwiches in the form of a slider, as well as beignet bites, arancini, fries, tator tots and much more. Kali Muhammad II, owner of Slide Thru, said he will also carry Chicken Head’s lemonade.

New coffee bar opens in Huber Heights

The owners of Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights have opened a new coffee bar and kitchen in the former space of The Heights Café, located next door to the taproom.

B-Side Coffee Bar features everything from drip coffee, pour overs and cold brew to espresso, lattes and teas. The bar will also have a large wine selection in addition to baked goods, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more. The owners noted they will have a limited food menu as they get started.

Jerrod Fisher, who owns the brewery and now B-Side Coffee Bar with his two business partners, Mike Meholick and Greg Cason, said having a full kitchen allows them to have elevated bar food during taproom hours featuring chicken from Chicken Head’s and pizza and cookies from The Cookieologist, among other options.

New restaurant opens in Bellbrook

A new restaurant has opened in the former space of Verona’s Pizza at 18 E. Franklin St. in Bellbrook.

Ardita Demnika and her father, Agron, have taken over the space to open Veli’s Pasta and Pizza. Demnika told Dayton.com the restaurant will continue to serve pizza, calzones, stromblis and baked dishes with plans to add additional entrees like spaghetti and alfredo. She explained the recipes will be the same for the most part, but she and her father plan to add their own personal touch.

Veli’s will be open for carryout and delivery 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will offer first responders 10 percent off.

Ghostlight opens coffee bar, bagel shop in Centerville

Ghostlight Coffee has opened a new coffee bar and bagel shop inside Dot’s Market at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville.

The new coffee bar features coffee, tea, espresso drinks, cold brew and pour-over coffee. A bakery case at the shop has made-from-scratch pastries, muffins and GhostTarts, according to a release from Ghostlight Coffee.

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, opened its newest location at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in late February.

New restaurant, bar opens inside Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Barstool Sportsbook, a new restaurant and bar, has opened inside Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway.

The new space that seats around 90 people features a full service bar, food service, VIP space, 35 TVs and a 34-foot-wide jumbotron. The restaurant has bar food including burgers, pizza, tacos, nachos, sandwiches and more.

Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming, said guests will be able to rent out a special area of the restaurant that seats four to six people to watch their favorite game.

Hello Thai opens in Beavercreek

If you’re a fan of Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. or Thai Table in Washington Twp., the owner and her sushi chef have opened a new concept in Beavercreek.

Owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted described Hello Thai as a Thai and sushi restaurant with a full bar and family-friendly, casual atmosphere.

Hello Thai is located in the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

New bubble tea shop opens on Brandt Pike

Chatime, a new bubble tea shop, is now open at 4458 Brandt Pike in Dayton.

The bubble tea shop is located in the shopping center that houses Kroger. Chatime’s menu features a variety of milky, fruity and frosty drinks. Customers can order milk teas, lattes, juice coolers, fruity teas, smoothies, coffee and more.

Since 2005, Chatime has been serving millions of customers with their favorite cup of tea.

New family-owned coffee shop opens in Centerville

ContempoRoast, a family-owned coffee shop in Centerville focusing on sustainability, education and inclusivity, is now open at 967 S. Main St.

The coffee shop is owned by Mindy Hoffbauer and her son, Andy, who are hoping to create a wine bar-esque atmosphere. Andy previously said they want to focus on the subtleties and the tasting notes of the coffee for those that want to dive deeper into improving their palate. To achieve this, the coffee shop will feature a coffee lab where guests can order flights and attend tastings or classes.

If you’re not interested in diving deeper into coffee, they will have seasonal flavored lattes, affogatos with ice cream, espresso drinks, drips, pour overs, cold brews, teas, lemonades and more.

New bar with upscale craft cocktails opens in Oregon District

NextDoor, a new bar featuring upscale craft cocktails and more, has opened in Dayton’s Oregon District at 454 E. Fifth St. near Rebel Rebel Tattoo and Brim on Fifth. The bar’s soft opening to “iron out some kinks and get situated” began Friday, March 3.

The opening comes less than two weeks after Dayton.com confirmed with Denver Williams, a zoning specialist with the city of Dayton, that a building permit was under review by the city’s building division for plans to re-establish occupancy. The permit has since been “finaled.”

According to the commercial building permit, the applicant, Austin Smith (Mandj Inc.), desired to reestablish occupancy of the two-story building. The project description of the permit states the kitchen will not be used.

NextDoor is working on getting the top patio bar up and running for this summer.

RESTAURANTS EXPANDING

Springboro brewery expanding to offer additional seating, event space

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro is expanding next door into the space that previously housed Travel Authority to offer additional seating and an event space available for private bookings.

Moore, who owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro, told Dayton.com they are adding 1,200-square-feet to their current 3,500-square-foot space at 760 N. Main St.

The brewery is expected to add 40 to 50 additional seats between indoor and outdoor seating. Moore said they will expand the patio area as well.

Iconic Oakwood restaurant now open on Mondays

An iconic Oakwood restaurant has resumed its pre-COVID hours, according to a statement from the general manager.

On March 20, The Oakwood Club started opening on Mondays again — resuming its regular six day a week schedule.

General Manager John Minoughan said Executive Chef Nate Young has been working diligently on developing his kitchen staff to ensure they are ready to take on the additional hours without sacrificing food quality and the great service the community deserves.

RESTAURANT CLOSED

Basil’s On Market ‘temporarily closed’ in Beavercreek

Basil’s On Market, located outside the main entrance of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is “temporarily closed” for renovations and maintenance, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“We are so very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. This location is temporarily closed for renovations and maintenance. Please visit us at our Troy location,” the sign reads.

The restaurant opened at 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in the space that previously housed Flyboys Deli in Sept. 2020.

NEW OWNERSHIP

My Favorite Muffin has new owners

A cafe and bakery serving the Dayton area for nearly three decades is under new ownership.

According to a press release from Threshold Marketing & Communications, Sunbelt Business Advisors of Southwest Ohio represented My Favorite Muffin in the sale to Ted and Carrie Thompson, owners of TCT Ventures, LLC.

The transaction is part of a planned transition related to the retirement of former owners, Rich and Shelly Kate, the release said.

My Favorite Muffin, located at 175 E. Alex Bell Road in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center, opened in 1996. The Kate family acquired the franchise in 2008.