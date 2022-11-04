Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store

The building, located at 9 W. Main Street, started out as a theater in the 1920s and at one point housed up to four theaters. The building has served as an arts center for the last 10 years.

“Saving meaningful buildings is important to me,” Martin said. “The Mayflower building is iconic and has great bones. I look forward to working with this talented team to bring the space to life and offer a new experience to the area.”

Martin is a West Milton native and offensive guard for the Washington Commanders.

The renovated space, expected to be completed in mid to late 2023, will also have a rooftop bar. The live entertainment venue will be for up-and-coming acts, the press release said.

In the meantime, Provisions Co. is expected to open in late 2022 at 214 South Mulberry Street in Troy, the press release said.

For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit www.scottdistillery.com.