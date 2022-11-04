Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store

An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store.
According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
“After spending time in the beer industry, I decided to pursue a new path and develop a collection of spirits,” Scott said. “The Mayflower will provide a unique opportunity to try our collection of spirits, along with others, in a thoughtfully designed building.”
The space will also house Provisions Co., a curated collection of goods designed to celebrate Ohio’s rich history of innovation. According to the press release, the brand was founded in 2019 by Jess Nielsen, chief marketing officer (CMO) for A.M. Scott Distillery. She is the former CMO of Moeller Brew Barn.
“It’s always an honor to work on historic buildings, and the Mayflower building has a special story to tell,” Nielsen said. “I’m certain this new venue and retail location will be unlike anything in the area and will only add to the vibrancy of downtown Troy.”
The building, located at 9 W. Main Street, started out as a theater in the 1920s and at one point housed up to four theaters. The building has served as an arts center for the last 10 years.
“Saving meaningful buildings is important to me,” Martin said. “The Mayflower building is iconic and has great bones. I look forward to working with this talented team to bring the space to life and offer a new experience to the area.”
Martin is a West Milton native and offensive guard for the Washington Commanders.
The renovated space, expected to be completed in mid to late 2023, will also have a rooftop bar. The live entertainment venue will be for up-and-coming acts, the press release said.
In the meantime, Provisions Co. is expected to open in late 2022 at 214 South Mulberry Street in Troy, the press release said.
For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit www.scottdistillery.com.
