BreakingNews
Judge sets $1.5M bond for grandmother accused of shooting baby, assaulting 2 others in Liberty Twp.

Mexican restaurant opening in former spot of Thai Kitchen near Dayton Mall

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
46 minutes ago
X

Chiapas Mexican Grill is opening a third restaurant location in the Dayton area at 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp.

This spot is the former home to Thai Kitchen, which relocated to 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Feb. 2023.

Chiapas Mexican Grill has applied for several liquor licenses for this location and they remain pending, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

ExploreLumpia Queen opens permanent spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

A building permit was issued by the Montgomery County Building Regulations Division in July 2023 for the property owner to remodel two of the existing tenant spaces into one, totaling nearly 3,000-square-feet.

Chiapas Mexican Grill has a broad menu that specializes in the cuisine of southern Mexico — where the Mexican state of Chiapas is located. Offerings include the Mole del Sur, a grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce. Meat choices for soft tacos include chorizo, carnitas, seasoned chopped steak, marinated pork, cow tongue and grilled chicken. Soups, fajitas, enchiladas and tortas are also available.

ExploreJoui Wine now open in downtown Dayton

The restaurant has two other locations in the Dayton area including: 298 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) in Centerville and 2733 West Alex-Bell Road near Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in Moraine.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ lead Golden Globe...
2
Little Caesars returns to Harrison Twp.
3
Lumpia Queen opens permanent spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
4
Live music returns this weekend to Oregon Express in Dayton
5
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Wright State grad to compete on upcoming ‘Drag...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top