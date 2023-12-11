Mexican restaurant opening in former spot of Thai Kitchen near Dayton Mall

Chiapas Mexican Grill has applied for several liquor licenses for this location and they remain pending, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

A building permit was issued by the Montgomery County Building Regulations Division in July 2023 for the property owner to remodel two of the existing tenant spaces into one, totaling nearly 3,000-square-feet.

Chiapas Mexican Grill has a broad menu that specializes in the cuisine of southern Mexico — where the Mexican state of Chiapas is located. Offerings include the Mole del Sur, a grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce. Meat choices for soft tacos include chorizo, carnitas, seasoned chopped steak, marinated pork, cow tongue and grilled chicken. Soups, fajitas, enchiladas and tortas are also available.

The restaurant has two other locations in the Dayton area including: 298 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) in Centerville and 2733 West Alex-Bell Road near Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in Moraine.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.