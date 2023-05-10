Mexican restaurant specializing in tacos now open in Moraine

Taqueria El Paisa, a Mexican restaurant specializing in tacos, is open in Moraine at 4200 Kettering Blvd.
Prior to opening the brick-and-mortar space, owner Israel Calixto was operating a food truck at a Moraine gas station for about a year.
Calixto is a native of Toluca, Mexico, and has been in the United States for 19 years. He operates the restaurant with his wife, a native of Guatemala.
The menu includes tacos, burritos, tortas, huarache and more. Tacos are the most popular item and guests can choose from several different meat options.
Calixto plans to add snacks to the menu like churros, crazy pineapple, crazy watermelon, crazy corn and more. The crazy corn, for example, features toppings such as Doritos or Cheetos. The restaurant is also in the process of obtaining a liquor license.
Calixto, who plans to continue to operate the food truck, is excited to give the community a new experience. He enjoys being able to customize his menu and also said the taqueria is a great option for people on-the-go.
Taqueria El Paisa is in the space that previously housed Ms. Betty’s Kitchen LLC, a restaurant specializing in soul and comfort food.
The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit Taqueria El Paisa’s Facebook page.
