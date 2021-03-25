Miami Valley Meals is giving back to Dayton on its 1st birthday

Miami Valley Meals was established at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and began helping to serve the House of Bread as emergency culinary support. In May 2020, the group received its initial funding from the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, enabling it to increase meal production through its host kitchen at the Life Enrichment Center and now-partner, Lindy’s Bakery at Daybreak.

To celebrate one full year of serving the Miami Valley, the organization will provide 200 meals to guests at House of Bread throughout this week.