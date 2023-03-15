Miamisburg bakery plans to move this summer

The new location will have double the space in addition to more parking, Barga said.

“I love Miamisburg,” she said. “I love the location that we’re in. I didn’t want to leave the downtown area, so it was just a good option.

Barga noted she previously looked at the new space several times in the last 10 years. It was the first building she looked into renting when she decided to open a storefront nearly a decade ago. Barga said at that time it was too big and needed renovations.

The Germantown native looks forward to offering her customers a more accessible location and having extra space to grow.

For more information about AmyCakes, visit www.loveamycakes.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.