Miamisburg bakery plans to move this summer

A Miamisburg bakery known for its cupcakes, cookies, macarons, specialty dessert bars and custom cake orders plans to move early this summer to a new location within the downtown area.
AmyCakes & Cookies, located at 5 E. Linden Ave., is planning to move to 79 S. Main St. on the corner of S. Main St. and Linden Ave. next to Bennett’s Publical.
“My lease at my current space is up at the end of the May and we’ve just really outgrown the current space we are in,” said owner Amy Barga.
She told Dayton.com the bakery was running out of room for supplies and her employees were running into each other. She knew some sort of move was needed.
The new location will have double the space in addition to more parking, Barga said.
“I love Miamisburg,” she said. “I love the location that we’re in. I didn’t want to leave the downtown area, so it was just a good option.
Barga noted she previously looked at the new space several times in the last 10 years. It was the first building she looked into renting when she decided to open a storefront nearly a decade ago. Barga said at that time it was too big and needed renovations.
The Germantown native looks forward to offering her customers a more accessible location and having extra space to grow.
For more information about AmyCakes, visit www.loveamycakes.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.
