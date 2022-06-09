Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods

Explore Longtime neighborhood restaurant for sale in Dayton

“This is so sad,” Marie Finke Raleigh commented on the post. “We loved your food. All of you are so friendly and made us feel special every time.”

“Very sorry to hear this. Your restaurant was one of my favorite places to eat,” James Fisher commented. “Best of luck to you and your families in all of your future endeavors.”

Rye Toast was located in the previous location of Star City BBQ at 1015 S. Main Street.

The restaurant’s name was a tribute to not only Tiner’s favorite bread, but also his father’s initials and the call sign he used over the radio when working as a deputy sheriff of McLennan County in Waco, Texas. Various paint-related elements incorporated into sign designs for the business reflected his father’s love of painting.

Tiner previously said he had hoped to open a second location in Hamilton.