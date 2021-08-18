Miamisburg man indicted in November 2020 stabbing death of former father-in-law

An arrest warrant was issued for Tylor Phillip Cawood, who is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Miami Twp. police were called around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 2020, to the 2100 block of Vienna Parkway after a woman found her father’s body inside his home, which had been ransacked, police said.