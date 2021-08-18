dayton-daily-news logo
Miamisburg man indicted in November 2020 stabbing death of former father-in-law

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
80-year-old Miami Twp. victim stabbed more than 30 times, autopsy revealed.

A 28-year-old Miamisburg man was indicted Wednesday in the November 2020 stabbing death of his former father-in-law.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tylor Phillip Cawood, who is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of murder, two counts each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Miami Twp. police were called around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15, 2020, to the 2100 block of Vienna Parkway after a woman found her father’s body inside his home, which had been ransacked, police said.

An autopsy revealed that 80-year-old Jack Gilbert of Miami Twp. had been stabbed more than 30 times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cawood, the victim’s former son-in-law, was linked to the stabbing death by DNA evidence, according to the prosecutor’s office.

