Minster Oktoberfest celebration canceled

Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000. The 45th annual celebration took place Oct. 4-6, 2019. Did we spot you there? DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED
Credit: DAVID MOODIE

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Staff Report
Small-town fall festival famous for its beer, community fund-raising and entertainment the latest cancellation amid coronavirus concerns

One of the region’s most beloved Oktoberfest celebrations has been canceled for 2020.

Organizers of Minster Oktoberfest announced Friday that this year’s event scheduled for Oct. 2-4 will not take place amid coronavirus safety concerns.

However, some activities associated with the festival will take place, including Lil Miss Oktoberfest and Miss Oktoberfest contests and honoring a grand marshal.

“Many people think of the Minster Oktoberfest as just a beer and food festival. However, it is possibly the biggest or only fundraiser for the 29 non-profit organizations that participate every year,” organizers wrote on the event’s website and shared on Facebook. “The people of Minster feel the Oktoberfest is not just an event. It’s a feeling, a spirit, a happy mood combined with warmth and friendship of the community, our gemutlichkeit.”

Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000.

Minster Oktoberfest was born in the 1970s by two community-service organizations, the Kiwanis and Jaycees, seeking a fund-raiser.

The festival is famous for its community feel and fun and games, including beer relay races, a jug hoist contest, a 10K race, car show, pageants, parade and the beer and food.

Organizers of Minster Oktoberfest announced this year's festival, scheduled for the first weekend in October, has been canceled amid coronavirus safety concerns. CONTRIBUTED
