Minster Oktoberfest celebration canceled

Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000.

Minster Oktoberfest was born in the 1970s by two community-service organizations, the Kiwanis and Jaycees, seeking a fund-raiser.

The festival is famous for its community feel and fun and games, including beer relay races, a jug hoist contest, a 10K race, car show, pageants, parade and the beer and food.