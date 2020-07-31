Minster Oktoberfest celebration canceled

One of the region’s most beloved Oktoberfest celebrations has been canceled for 2020.
Organizers of Minster Oktoberfest announced Friday that this year’s event scheduled for Oct. 2-4 will not take place amid coronavirus safety concerns.
However, some activities associated with the festival will take place, including Lil Miss Oktoberfest and Miss Oktoberfest contests and honoring a grand marshal.
“Many people think of the Minster Oktoberfest as just a beer and food festival. However, it is possibly the biggest or only fundraiser for the 29 non-profit organizations that participate every year,” organizers wrote on the event’s website and shared on Facebook. “The people of Minster feel the Oktoberfest is not just an event. It’s a feeling, a spirit, a happy mood combined with warmth and friendship of the community, our gemutlichkeit.”
Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000.
Minster Oktoberfest was born in the 1970s by two community-service organizations, the Kiwanis and Jaycees, seeking a fund-raiser.
The festival is famous for its community feel and fun and games, including beer relay races, a jug hoist contest, a 10K race, car show, pageants, parade and the beer and food.