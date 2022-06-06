BreakingNews
Dayton area’s first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open
Mode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening Wednesday: ‘We can’t wait to share it with everyone’

Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is holding a grand opening on Wednesday, June 8 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
50 minutes ago
Restaurant plans to offer 100 or more tequila labels, tequila tastings and special events in the future.

A tequila bar with authentic Mexican food is holding its grand opening Wednesday after operating under a soft opening for nearly a week.

Mode X Tequila Bistro, located in the building that previously housed Bar Louie at The Greene in Beavercreek, will hold a grand opening Wednesday, June 8 at 4 p.m.

Brian Andzik, co-owner of Mode X Tequila Bistro said they have been operating under a soft opening since Thursday, June 2 to allow staff to become familiar with the flow of the restaurant and orient themselves to the concept.

“It has been amazing,” Andzik said. “Large groups and individuals alike have already experienced Mode X. We even have regular, repeat customers already. We are very proud of our concept and the response has been extremely positive.”

Mode X Tequila Bistro was planning to begin their soft opening on Tuesday, May 24, but delayed the opening to spend additional time on training and to obtain supplies that were delayed beyond their control, Andzik explained. He said it feels great to finally be at this point.

ExplorePHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Mode X Tequila Bistro

“This is the result of over two years of development and hard work. After extensive renovations and accomplishing so many things along the way, this moment is very special,” Andzik said. “Being locally owned and operated makes it an even more extraordinary accomplishment and we are so proud of what we have created. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Mode X Tequila Bistro features authentic Mexican food that is Latin inspired.

Oscar Rodriguez, the general manager and co-owner of Mode X Tequila Bistro, is from Mexico. He created the menu from scratch. Rodriguez previously told Dayton.com their authentic, classic recipes are elevated by cooking with tequila.

Mode X Tequila Bistro’s menu includes tacos de birria, tamales, chile en nogada, chilaquiles and much more. The bistro also has a full service bar with 12 signature cocktails featuring tequila.

ExploreMode X Tequila Bistro to open at Greene: ‘We want to bring back the nightlife’

“We are planning to offer 100 or more tequila labels eventually and will also offer tequila tastings and special events in the future,” Andzik, said. “Our late night kitchen and modern restaurant setting, along with our large outdoor patio, unique menu and bar, will prove that Mode X isn’t just a restaurant - it is an experience!”

“This is not just another Mexican restaurant. We’re something unique,” Rodriguez previously said. “We want to bring back the nightlife here at the Greene.”

Mode X Tequila Bistro will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

